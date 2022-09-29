Volunteers are being sought to support the community needs that may arise in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the area.

Members of the Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD) of Coastal Georgia, a group of Glynn County organizations ready to respond to community needs before, during and after extreme events like a hurricane, met Wednesday to discuss volunteer recruitment and sheltering before the Atlantic storm brings rain and wind to the Golden Isles.

