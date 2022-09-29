Volunteers are being sought to support the community needs that may arise in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the area.
Members of the Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD) of Coastal Georgia, a group of Glynn County organizations ready to respond to community needs before, during and after extreme events like a hurricane, met Wednesday to discuss volunteer recruitment and sheltering before the Atlantic storm brings rain and wind to the Golden Isles.
As of the noon meeting, forecasts for Glynn County remained unclear. Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday with an expected path across the state and toward Georgia’s coast.
“The storm forecast has improved over night, so that is good for us,” said Janelle Harvey, director of community impact for United Way of Coastal Georgia, referencing information shared at a 9 a.m. county-wide meeting. “Assuming that it stays on that same trajectory, they’re anticipating a 2- to 3-foot storm surge and about five to 10 inches of rainfall in Glynn County.”
Harvey asked the organization representatives to put out a call for volunteers who can help address the community needs that arise from the storm.
Jenna Kennedy, minister of operations for FaithWorks Ministry, said the nonprofit’s office will be closed Thursday and Friday, and the original plan was to keep the Well, a day shelter operated by FaithWorks that offers services to the community’s homeless, open for as long as it was safe to do so.
“The city has stopped by and encouraged us to close Thursday and Friday, but we’re waiting,” she said. “We have identified six current individuals who have nowhere to go, so we’re waiting to see what our options are for those individuals.”
She said she hoped to have that settled soon after the VOAD meeting.
Kelly Crane, disaster program manager for American Red Cross of Georgia, shared information during the meeting about planned Red Cross shelters that will be set up in Brunswick and Kingsland.
The fully-staffed shelter in Brunswick will be able to hold at least 75 people, Crane said. The intended purpose of the shelter is to offer safety to people whose homes are in imminent danger due to the storm, she said.
“Our purpose is to serve the humanitarian needs of people,” she said.
Official details about the shelters were set to be released later Wednesday.