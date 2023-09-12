Although she was nearly surrounded by flags, Flicka Viveros didn’t miss a step Glory as she and the other three members of a Brunswick Navy Junior ROTC color guard marched forward with the colors at the American Legion-sponsored 9/11 remembrance Monday at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
A Brunswick High Navy Junior ROTC color guard presented the colors at the American Legion-hosted 9/11 remembrance at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park. They were Dekira Wilkerson, from left, Flicka Viveros, Mariah Kirksey and Sukira Livingston.
Brunswick Fire Department Capt. Richard J. Bue Jr. stuck four fives on a bell, the traditional farewell to a fallen firefighter, during a 9/11 remembrance Monday at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
Robert Gibbons, longtime chaplain of American Legion Post 507 and Veterans Council of the Golden Isles, stands silently during the American Legion-sponsored 9/11 remembrance Monday at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
Although she was nearly surrounded by flags, Flicka Viveros didn’t miss a step Glory as she and the other three members of a Brunswick Navy Junior ROTC color guard marched forward with the colors at the American Legion-sponsored 9/11 remembrance Monday at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
A Brunswick High Navy Junior ROTC color guard presented the colors at the American Legion-hosted 9/11 remembrance at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park. They were Dekira Wilkerson, from left, Flicka Viveros, Mariah Kirksey and Sukira Livingston.
Brunswick Fire Department Capt. Richard J. Bue Jr. stuck four fives on a bell, the traditional farewell to a fallen firefighter, during a 9/11 remembrance Monday at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
Robert Gibbons, longtime chaplain of American Legion Post 507 and Veterans Council of the Golden Isles, stands silently during the American Legion-sponsored 9/11 remembrance Monday at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
Editor’s Note: The Brunswick City Commission’s Wednesday meeting ran past the deadline for Thursday paper. For coverage of the first half of the meeting, visit thebrunswicknews.com or read it in Thursday’s edition of The News.