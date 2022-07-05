Renovations have begun on the visitor center at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island.
The renovations are being done in collaboration with the National Park Service’s Harpers Ferry Design Center and the Friends of Fort Frederica. The work includes the exhibit gallery, bookstore, audio visual equipment and film.
The visitor center will be closed and the current park film unavailable during the project.
Rangers will continue to offer public programming as staffing and weather allow and will be working from a temporary space in the park library in the same location as the bookstore.
Hours of operation will depend on the availability of staffing and may vary.
Deputy Superintendent Steve Theum said the new exhibits will “shed light on important park and area resources previously unavailable to the public through the museum.”
The renovations will create more space for educational retail items in the bookstore, where sales support vital programming, Theum said.
“Although the theater will remain as is for now because of the many generous donations made through the Friends of Fort Frederica, particularly the Terry Thomas Foundation, the park will have upgraded 4K audio-visual equipment, a new large format viewing screen, and a feature film,” he said.
“We are so very grateful for all the support and can’t wait to share this with the public.”
For updates throughout the renovations, visit (www.nps.gov/fofr) or follow the park on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FortFredericaNPS/) or call Fort Frederica National Monument at 912-638-3639.