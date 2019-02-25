Movie credits often tell the viewer the film was “based on a novel by the same name.”
“Green Book,” which received five Academy Award nominations, was based on a book, too, although it was actually a thin guide rather than a suspense-filled novel.
The movie tells the story of Dr. Don Shirley, a talented concert pianist who lived above Carnegie Hall, and his performance tour through a still segregated south with Tony Lip, his white driver.
Separate but equal wasn’t just about schools. It also applied to hotels, restaurants, service stations, barber shops and retail stores. Tony Lip could sleep anywhere he wanted. His employer, Dr. Shirley, had to find places that would accept people of his color. He found them in The Negro Motorist Green Book, a travel guide with places that would take his money, let him sit at their tables and sleep in their beds.
The New York Public Library has digitized copies of The Green Book from the 1930s up the days the sit-ins at lunch counters, bus boycotts and other protests finally opened doors to everyone regardless of color. Published in New York by Victor H. Green and Co., the little guide was aptly named, and it sold during The Great Depression for pocket change, 75 cents in 1948 and $1.95 in 1962.
Brunswick made the Georgia accommodations list with The Palms hotel at 1309 Gloucester Street and a tourist home across the street.
Tourist homes were likely private homes or boarding houses where black families would take in travelers. In Way Cross, as it is spelled in the book, Mrs. K.G. Scarlett kept a tourist home at 843 Reynolds Street, now a vacant, grassy lot.
Among the Brunswick listings in the 1948 Green Book were restaurants, the Kozy 1305 Gloucester and the Green Lantern at 1615 Albany Street. The only commerce at 1615 Albany are rows of U-Haul trucks next to the boarded up Double Eagle Lounge.
The Melody Tourist Inn was at 1505 G Street, which is now part of Zion Baptist Church’s grounds.
Ethel’s beauty parlor at 1501 London is now a vacant lot, and Battle’s, a tourist home at 1304 Gloucester, likely sat on what is now a row of glass-front offices and stores.
Berthenia Gibson, a retired Brunswick High teacher, lives on St. Simons Island in her parents’ old house. She grew up during segregation but never consulted The Green Book.
“I’m a lady Shriner, a state officer in the Eastern Stars, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sigma Sorority and education organizations,’’ Gibson said. “I went places with an organization. Most of those things were taken care of for me.”
The various organizations handled all the details for meetings and conventions.
“They called and asked people if they’d rent out their houses for two or three days,’’ she said.
That still happens in Augusta every April during the Masters, but the renters are usually very wealthy white people including millionaire pro golfers and their families. Gibson spent her high school years boarding in Augusta.
She was born in Lumber City, but her parents moved to St. Simons where she attended Harrington School, a one-room elementary school for African-American children.
When it was time for her to go into the eighth grade, Harrington School leaders decided to stop with the seventh grade and that left her with no place to go. She could have gone to a segregated school on the mainland, but there was no transportation because the county school board provided buses only for white students, and she had no relatives in Brunswick.
Years later as a school teacher, she turned it into a sort of sad joke.
Knowing that blacks could ride only in the rear seats of buses, her students asked her, “Why didn’t you go to the back of the bus, Miss Gibson?”
“I told them that living on St. Simons Island, I had gotten too much of a suntan to ride the bus,’’ she said. “Then I told them the reason I couldn’t ride on the back of the bus was because they wouldn’t let me through the front door.”
Her parents sent her to Lucy C. Laney, a private school in Augusta that a black educator founded in the 1880s.
“I stayed up there in dormitories. My mom and dad worked night and day to pay my tuition and my room and board,’’ she said.
From there she went to Tennessee State and, as adult, when no one was making arrangements for her, learned how difficult it was for African Americans to travel.
“It was hard,’’ she said.
When they traveled they found “whites only” signs on the doors of gas station rest rooms. Some had three rest rooms, one for white men, one for white women and one for “colored.”
Otherwise, African Americans “went where they could find some double bushes.”
When they got hungry traveling, they found a few restaurants with signs urging “colored” customers to go to the back door.
“You’d still feel you’re not really welcome,” she said. “It’s been a hard, hard struggle.”
She eventually moved back home, got married and had a son. She lost her husband and son in a car-train collision at a crossing. The impact threw her free, but she was badly injured and spent 1 ½ months in the Brunswick hospital.
Once she finally got back to work, she learned how beloved she was.
“Brunswick High saved me. Those kids would come out to my car and help me get inside every day,’’ she said.
When she gets out, she sees a lot of her former students and has attended the weddings of some who were high school sweethearts.
Segregation has gone, but she has other battles to fight. She owns her parents’ old house and some nearby apartments on Demere Road. The houses are across the street from some commercial development that she and her neighbors tried to stop in the 1980s from destroying their historic African-American settlement.
They were partly victorious in keeping all the commercial development across the street and they won some restrictions, but the county has never really enforced them. There was supposed to be a vegetative buffer to screen the houses from the light and the noise, but all that’s there are a few trees with the lower limbs lopped off so potential customers can be drawn in.
Still, she shows up at meetings, although wearily, to try to preserve something of the island atmosphere, of which she says there’s little left. Unlike the days when The Green Book was necessary, her allies are white people.
“You just get tired of trying to get people to do what’s right,’’ she said.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.