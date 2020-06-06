Voters will decide which candidates in local, state and federal races they like best when they go the polls and cast ballots in the party and nonpartisan primaries Tuesday.
Candidates for county commission, board of education, state senate and house, and the U.S. District 1 post are on ballots this year, as well as the office of U.S. President.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
But not everyone will be making the trip this year. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life, many voters are opting to use absentee ballots. According to the Georgia Secretary of State, around 80 percent of voters are opting to use absentee-by-mail ballots.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor to the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, said Glynn County issued more than 14,000 absentee-by-mail ballots this election.
For many, voting from home is a different experience, but not voting at all is far from an option. Dedicated voters will still show up to the polls, eager to make a difference in the upcoming elections.
Around 46 percent of voters in the Golden Isles are still voting in person, far above the state average.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the last day of early voting, Redden said almost 3,400 voters opted for the advance-in-person approach, compared to the almost 7,400 ballots turned in by mail.
"I just like to do this in person because I like to exercise my rights," said Bob Duncan, a resident of St. Simons Island. "I feel engaged."
Some, like St. Simons Island voter William Viall, are skeptical of the local elections board's ability to run a secure election composed mostly of mail-in ballots.
“I’ve done mail-in before, when out of the area. You should vote physically if you can," Viall said. "I don’t agree with mass-mail.”
County elections staff are confident in the board's ability to conduct the election accurately and efficiently.
"We feel the challenge of tabulation is handled," Redden said. "Tabulation may take longer due to the volume of ballots, but we are prepared."
For information on finding your local polling place or to check your registration status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call 912-554-7060.
For more information on the candidates who are on the primary ballot, find the e-edition of The News’ 2020 Glynn County Voters' Guide at thebrunswicknews.com.