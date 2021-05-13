It's numbers are down, but COVID-19 continues to be a serious issue in Georgia's coastal counties.
Southeast Georgia Health System reported 11 positive cases in its hospital in Brunswick and two in its hospital in St. Marys as of Tuesday, the most recent of which was two new cases in Glynn County and two in Camden County.
Also as of Tuesday, the health system had provided more than 37,092 vaccines and has since expanded the age group that can receive them.
"We started giving Pfizer vaccines to ages 12+ today," said health system marketing and public relations director Laura Young Wednesday.
Sally M. Silbermann, public information officer for the Coastal Health District, said the district has seen a general decline in COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalizations in the last couple of months.
""However, the Community Transmission Index is still very high in many of our counties — including Glynn — which indicates ongoing community spread," she said.
One of the district's main concerns is the drop-off in demand for vaccination.
"We experienced a strong uptake at the beginning of the vaccination process, especially among our older population, but vaccinations have dropped off significantly in recent weeks," Silbermann said. "The majority of those residing in our eight-county health district have not been vaccinated.
"We have plenty of vaccines, and we’re encouraging everyone who can be vaccinated to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19."
Finding a source for the vaccination shots should be effortless enough. They are available at the hospital and health department, as well as at other locations.
"In addition to health departments, hospitals, and some doctor’s offices, many pharmacies are offering vaccination including local pharmacies and the larger chain stores like Kroger, Publix, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens," Silbermann said. "You can see a list of vaccination locations at vaccines.gov."
She encourages eligible individuals to stop procrastinating and get the vaccine.
"Most side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are mild and short-lived and much easier to manage than the illness itself." she said. "Some people have no side effects at all, and others may have a sore arm, some fatigue and body aches, and a mild fever. Being infected with COVID-19 is far more dangerous."
As of Tuesday, there had been a total of 41,643 cases of the virus in the eight-county Coastal Health District. The number of cases and deaths (in parentheses) per county at the time in Glynn County stood at 6,733 (154); in Camden 3,222 (30); McIntosh 699 (14); Chatham 20,274 (429); Bryan 2,744 (36); Effingham 3,824 (65); Liberty 3,471 (61); and Long 676 (11).
"We’re heading into summer and people are tired of being cooped up which is understandable," Silbermann said. "But with transmission rates still high, it wouldn’t take much for another surge to occur. As much as we all want this pandemic to be over, it isn’t. One of the surest ways to get back to our normal way of living is to get vaccinated."
The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta continues to make the following recommendations when out in public: wash hands regularly with soap and water or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub; cover mouth and nose with a mask when in public settings or around others; maintain at least six feet distance between people coughing or sneezing; avoid touching your face; cover mouth and nose when coughing.