Southeast Georgia Health System may be rapidly approaching the point of being overwhelmed as more and more COVID-19 cases requiring hospital care pour into its facilities in Brunswick and St. Marys.
The number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization jumped to 122 on Monday, one day after the health system announced it had already surpassed its previous daily caseload.
Of the 122 patients, 98 are receiving treatment at the Brunswick hospital and 24 at the hospital in St. Marys.
Thirty-one are critical care patients.
“More than half of our hospitalized patients are COVID-19 patients,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System following Sunday’s COVID-19 patient count of 112, which he called the highest number of coronavirus patients the health system has cared for throughout the entire pandemic.
Only 11 of the 112 were vaccinated.
The availability of beds and a fatigued staff are serious daily issues for the health system.
“We hold meetings each morning to discuss how we can create more beds, not to mention how we can find more staff, to care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients,” Scherneck said.
“As overwhelming as it is for our patients and their families to have a loved one in the hospital, it’s painful for our staff who are caring for these patients, knowing that many of the hospitalizations could have been prevented if more people would have gotten vaccinated.”
Sherneck said there may be breakthroughs with vaccinated people contracting coronavirus, but he added that the vaccine helps to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
The health system participated in a regional press conference Monday with Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District, and hospital officials from Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, and St. Joseph’s Hospital Emergency Department and Memorial Health, both in Savannah.
They urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and to follow all guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes wearing a mask when around others who are nonfamily members.
In Camden County, the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated has risen to 29%. The percentage for Glynn County is 40.3%. Health officials say a 75% vaccination rate is needed to achieve herd immunity.
The health system offers free Pfizer vaccine to everyone age 12 and older at its Brunswick and St. Marys hospitals. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged to ensure adequate supplies are available.
The Coastal Health District and a number of local stores such as CVS also offer the COVID-19 vaccine. For a list of locations, dates and times, visit the health system’s website at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
In addition to the vaccine, the health system provides COVID-19 testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
The health system’s Emergency Care Centers are experiencing substantially longer emergency room wait times, a result of an increase in the number of patients awaiting an inpatient bed combined with an increase in those seeking coronavirus testing.
“Our emergency room wait times have surpassed anything I’ve ever experienced in my medical career,” said Dr. Mohsen Akhlaghi, chief of the health system’s Department of Emergency Medicine. “Our hospitalized COVID-19 patient census exceeds the number of beds we have available and, as a result, we have inpatients being cared for in the Emergency Care Center, resulting in an increase in the wait times for people with emergencies. It’s a traffic jam at its worst.”
Not everyone exhibiting COVID symptons needs to visit the centers.
“While some of the people who are coming to the Emergency Care Center are seriously ill or injured, there are some who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms or who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 but are not experiencing symptoms, and they’re just here for a COVID-19 test,” he said. “We strongly urge those people to visit one of our outpatient testing sites or one of the county sites. It will lessen their chance of exposure to other illnesses and help to reduce the wait times for patients with severe illnesses or injuries.”
The surge is forcing the Glynn County Police Department to make some adjustments. Concerned about the spread of COVID, the department said Monday its headquarters at 157 Carl Alexander Way and its substation at 1965 Demere Road on St. Simons Island are now closed to the public and will remain so until further notice.
In order to maintain an operational and healthy police force, it said VIN inspections and walk-in reports have been suspended.
When possible officers will take reports via phone call for non-violent offenses and general damage to property calls, the department said.
To file a report, call the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center non-emergency line at 912-554-3645. An officer will call back.
Incident reports can be e-mailed to recipients at no cost by emailing the Records Unit at gcpdrecords@glynncounty-ga.gov
To obtain a report for an automobile crash, go online to www.BuyCrash.com or call the department’s office clerks during normal business hours at 912-554-7820 with other questions.