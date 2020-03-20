Lenore Campbell and her mom Sylvia Campbell were taking no chances Thursday afternoon with this whole coronavirus thing.
They planted their beach chairs slap in the middle of a broad circle drawn in the sand. The space inside served as a virus buffer for the Minnesota snowbirds, down for their annual winter migration to St. Simons Island.
Call it social distancing, Coast Guard Beach style.
“It kind of is a joke,” confessed Lenore Campbell. “But we’re both over 60, in that vulnerable range for (coronavirus), and we are trying to follow the rules.”
For the most part, temperatures in the upper 70s beneath cloudless skies trumped coronavirus fears at the beach. The Coast Guard Beach parking lot was packed, and beachgoers were out in large numbers to stake a place in the sand.
It was nothing close to the massive mosh pit of humanity that gathers here each year on the last Friday in October for the Frat Beach blowout during the Georgia/Florida college football rivalry. But the crowd was well in excess of the federal guidelines to limit gatherings to no more than 10 persons.
But Georgia Southern University student Brea Rich was not about to spend Spring Break in quarantine. She and college besties Hayley Lovelace, Katie Bailey and Carely Ryan agreed that a day at the beach was just the distraction needed from the dire predictions about the pandemic.
“Yeah, it’s definitely worrisome,” Rich said. “But it’s spring break.”
“We’re not going to cancel it,” added Lovelace.
“I’m not really worried,” chimed in Bailey. “We probably should be, I guess.”
“I’m good with it,” Ryan said. “I’m getting my tan going.”
Rich’s parents, both doctors, were not thrilled about their daughter’s decision to keep her spring break appointment with this beachfront community. “They’re definitely not glad we’re here,” she said. “But they told us to be safe, and we’re taking all the precautions. Washing our hands and all that.”
With schools and colleges closed indefinitely because of the coronavirus threat, spring break has become an open-ended vacation. Teenagers and young adults have packed Florida’s seaside resort destinations, prompting city officials in Tampa, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale to close public beaches. Florida Gov. Ron DiSantis has declined to order a statewide ban.
Here in Coastal Georgia, state health officials say a day at the beach is not likely to spread the virus so long as the prescribed precautions for public interaction are observed.
“As long as you’re practicing appropriate social distancing, going to the beach should pose no increased risk of transmission,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director for the Coastal Health District, headquartered in Savannah.
Indeed, elbow bumps were far more prevalent than high-fives, handshakes and hugs among the mostly college crowd at Coast Guard Beach. Despite the large numbers, there was room for parties to spread out along beachfront.
Like many of the young adults at Coast Guard Beach, the four college juniors from Georgia Southern all expressed concern for the elderly. “I’m not that worried for me, I’m only concerned about my grandparents,” Lovelace said.
With careers and real-world challenges on the near horizon, these young ladies were more fearful of the detrimental effect coronavirus has had on the nation’s economy.
“I’m more worried about our economy,” Rich said. “The economy is sinking so fast.”
Out by the water, Waycross resident Taylor O’Brien relaxed in a beach chair while daughter Marley, 4, and nephew Brice, 8, played in the sand.
“I feel like it’s fine to be here,” O’Brien said. “If I didn’t personally feel like it was OK, I wouldn’t be here.”
She is more concerned about how it might impact the elderly population. “If I did get the virus, I would be in a stronger position to fight it off than an elderly person,” she said.
O’Brien works as a CNA at a nursing home in Waycross. All employees are medically vetted before entering the nursing home to begin work, she said.
“I just don’t think you should put your life on hold,” she said. “But you do need to take precautions.”
Safe inside their circle in the sand, Lenore and Sylvia Campbell expressed a similar attitude. They enjoyed a good lunch inside Iguanas Seafood Restaurant in the Pier Village before hitting the beach.
“We’re in the sunshine and the fresh air,” Lenore Campbell said. “We always try to sit apart from everybody else anyway. And it’s not like we’re going to hug anyone.”
For Sylvia Campbell, the beach crowd is nothing compared to the possible exposure they will face trying to fly back home.
“I’m a little more worried about that, all those people in the airports,” she said.