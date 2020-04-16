If there’s a doctor in the house, send him to Southeast Georgia Health System. It’s bleeding revenue.
But don’t worry. It’s fully capable of handling what the COVID-19 pandemic sends its way at its hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys.
Truth be told, it’s the very reason it’s in the fix it’s in today. Preparing for something big and never experienced before is a costly undertaking.
Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the health system, said the start of the revenue downslide coincides with the coronavirus outbreak.
“Southeast Georgia Health System initiated its COVID-19 response at the close of February and, similar to hospitals around the country, we implemented strategies designed to conserve hospital resources for a possible surge in coronavirus patients,” Scherneck said. “In compliance with the recommendations by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, we limited elective surgeries and other procedures.”
Crucial adjustments but costly defensive moves to the health system.
“While it was the right thing to do and necessary to conserve vital resources, it resulted in a decline in hospital volumes,” Scherneck said. “In addition, the demand for general outpatient services declined with the implementation of social-isolating and shelter-in-place orders.”
Just how large of an impact is all of it exerting on the health system? “Combined, these factors have resulted in a revenue reduction in excess of 40 percent,” Scherneck said.
The health system is doing what it can to offset losses without letting up on its mission and while bracing for a potential surge in coronavirus cases.
“While patient volumes and revenue have dramatically decreased, our expenses have not,” he said. “We have maintained our commitment to our team members and have been able to avoid furloughing any staff thus far. We have reassigned staff wherever possible.
“Furthermore, we have increased our stock of personal protective equipment which, because of its scarcity, is becoming even more costly.”
It’s a common source of some apprehension among hospitals. St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah, for example, recently announced a significant loss of revenue for identical reasons.
Attuned to the situation across the United States, Congress approved additional funding for hospitals and health care providers enrolled in Medicare in its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act.
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler announced recently that Congress earmarked $792 million for health care facilities in Georgia. Of that amount, $7 million will go to Southeast Georgia Health System’s two hospitals and two Senior Care Centers. Another $1 million will go to support various physician practices.
The funds will come in handy as more cases of coronavirus surface in the health system’s service district, which encompasses the counties of Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley, Charlton and Wayne. The six reported a total of 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a death in Brantley County, at noon Wednesday.
“It is important to recognize that it is currently projected that Georgia will not reach its peak levels of COVID-19 patients until later this month, so the support offered under the CARES Act will be needed to support operations well into the May/June timeframe,” Scherneck said.
A glance at the demographics of Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties alone is reason enough for the health system to be concerned. A recently updated coronavirus impact report by the Coastal Regional Commission reflects Social Vulnerability Indexes for the three counties with high concemtrations of residents who are 65 and older, among the most vulnerable age group to COVID-19.
Here are figures pulled from the index report on each of the three counties based on 2018 population statistics:
• Glynn: population 85,823, including 16,800 residents 65 years of age or older.
• Camden: population 54,521, including 6.605 residents 65 or over.
• McIntosh: 14,087 population, including 3,145 residents 65 years of age or over.
The highest number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the state have been among people in the 65 and over age bracket, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.