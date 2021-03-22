The local chapter of the Links, Inc., will partner this week with the Glynn County Health Department and the Southeast Georgia Health System to host a virtual event aimed at answering the community’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The forum, titled “Real Talk: A Vaccination Conversation,” will be streamed live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday. The virtual town hall will include physicians and community leaders who will share their knowledge and answer questions about the vaccine.
“It is very important that our communities are reassured that receiving the vaccine is safe,” said Jackie Bryant, president of the Brunswick chapter of the Links, Inc., a civic organization. “We want to engage the public and improve outreach and communication efforts to the citizens who are most affected by COVID-19.”
Bryant was recently appointed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to a newly created COVID-19 Health Equity Council. In that role, she is able to help the council advise the DPH on equity in COVID-19 vaccination distribution and administration and to improve outreach and communication within communities most affected by the virus.
Attendees of the virtual town hall can submit questions during the event. Their inquiries will be answered by a panel of health care workers that will include Dr. Steven Mosher, an infectious disease specialist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates; Katrina Howard, an outreach and education specialist with the local health department; and Janel Holland, a behavioral health specialist.
“I am very grateful that we now have several vaccine options to help us battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mosher said. “However, in order to succeed and save additional lives, we need those who are eligible to get vaccinated. The data from several countries with successful vaccination programs has shown how well the vaccine can stop the spread of disease, decrease hospitalizations and prevent death. I urge the public to get vaccinated when they become eligible.”
The event will also include testimonials from residents who have already received the vaccine.
“The quickest way to get back to the way things were before COVID-19 is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Howard said. “It is completely understandable to have questions about the vaccine, and we want to help answer those questions and clear up any concerns.”
To attend the event, please visit facebook.com/linksbrunswick. More information on COVID-19 vaccines can also be found on the Coastal Health District website at covid19.gachd.org.