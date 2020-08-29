Public engagement in government, like many facets of life since the COVID-19 outbreak began, has gone digital.
Every other meeting of the Glynn County Commission is held entirely online via teleconference and broadcast to social media and multiple boards and committees have conducted their business entirely online since March.
In order to keep the wheels turning, the county’s Community Development Department has turned to virtual open houses to inform residents about two ongoing projects: a countywide traffic plan and a major update to the county zoning ordinance.
“Ideally we’d have an in-person option as well as virtually, but given coronavirus, we opted (for) virtually,” said Stefanie Lief, Glynn County planning manager.
An online open house with information on a St. Simons Island traffic study, a component of the countywide initiative, is open through Monday, according to county spokesman Matthew Kent. Those interested in hearing the latest on the zoning update and offering their input can participate in a virtual environment from Sept. 10-20.
“We’re a little bit behind in the process for a variety of different reasons, no the least of which was the coronavirus,” Lief said.
TSW senior associate Woody Giles, whose firm is facilitating the zoning update, said the pandemic has created the need for different ways of reaching the public.
“It’s required a lot of creativity on our part,” Giles said. “We’ve been doing public engagement for decades as a firm, and now all the rules are different.”
Zoning is a dense subject not immediately accessible to most, he explained. Going the route of an open house, even in an online format, would lend itself best to conveying necessary information to the public.
“We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be an open house rather than a formal presentation, because there’s a lot of policy questions to this update,” Giles said.
In practice, the open house will take the form of a series of exercises and questions. Participants only have to answer the questions they want to and don’t have to complete the questionnaire to have their responses logged.
“It’s usually simple, online content has more interactivity and layers,” Giles said. “If this was in-person we’d be printing off boards and getting easels and everyone would have to be there.”
Topics range from population density, building design regulations, open space requirements and coastline protection regulations, just to name a few.
Some parts of the zoning update process will necessitate in-person meetings, he said, but the public tends to respond more strongly to online engagement.
There’s no set time one has to attend and information can be studied at an individual pace, he explained.
Starting Sept. 10, the open house can be found at glynncounty.org/zoningupdate.