The sound of voices lifted in song drifted through the large doors leading into the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Brunswick.
Inside, spaced diligently apart, were vocalists and musicians.
Lori Nichols of St. Simons Community Church and Jermaine Johnson of Bay Harbor Church of God were two of them, quickly chatting before resetting and launching into the next song.
While it’s a scenario that they participate in most every year, the set-up is undoubtedly different for 2020’s National Day of Prayer this week. The 69th edition of the annual gathering will be held virtually this year, allowing participants to join in from the safety of their homes.
Nichols, Johnson and a team of local ministers, along with Mayor Cornell Harvey, joined together to tape the production which will be broadcast from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday on Facebook (the local National Day of Prayer’s page) on the radio at 90.7.
For organizers, including the Rev. Steve Temmer, making the decision to hold a virtual session was a bit of a letdown, especially after the banner year the program had last year.
“Last year, we had 700 people in the sanctuary. It was the biggest National Day of Prayer we’ve ever had here,” Temmer said. “But when we started seeing the way it was going with the virus we started to think of ways that we could still do it and get the most out of it.”
They decided to pool together a crosssection of pastors from the community. Ministers recorded segments interspersed with musical performances.
In addition to Temmer, those selected to present this year included the Rev. Mike Murray of St. Simons Christian Renewal Church; the Rev. Chris Winford of First Baptist Church in Brunswick; the Rev. Jon Blankenship of Community Church in Brunswick; the Rev. Tony Lankford of First Baptist Church St. Simons Island; the Rev. Paul McKenzie of Bethel Evangel Community Church; and the Rev. Jimmy Martinez of Iglesia Apostolicia Sobre La Roca.
For Lankford, the service creates a sense of unity among the churches.
“The Christian church in Glynn County is certainly not a monolith of uniformity,” he said. “It is richly diverse in theology, practice, style, tradition, and even language. There is, however, an element that binds us together, our sincere care for this community. My hope is this National Day of Prayer, as unique as it is, displays that unity alongside our beautiful diversity.”
For Temmer, the service is also a way to give thanks and connect during a trying time.
“I think it’s helpful to use this time to take our eyes off our ourselves and put them on the creator,” Temmer said.