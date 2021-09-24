CoastFest will return this year in a virtual format.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division announced this week that students, teachers and the public are invited to join Virtual CoastFest 2021 Oct. 5-7.
Three days of livestream events will be featured online at www.DNRCoastFest.org.
CoastFest will include field trips aboard the Research Vessel Reid W. Harris, tours of CRD’s marine biology programs, virtual trips to the beach and more. Each livestream event will include a live question-and-answer session with CRD staff. Virtual attendees will be able to ask questions and interact using YouTube.
“While we’d hoped to return to in-person CoastFest this year, we recognize COVID cases are a concern for many members of the public so we opted to offer virtual programming again,” said Tyler Jones, CoastFest coordinator for CRD. “This is still a great opportunity for CRD staff to interact with the public and bring the excitement of the coast to an even broader audience.”
Three virtual events will be held each of the three days and will feature local celebrity guest hosts, including 104.1 FM “The Wave” morning radio host Joe Willie Sousa and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful Executive Director Lea King- Badyna.
Sessions will begin with a brief live introduction, followed by a video highlighting a CRD program. Each will end with live question-and-answer sessions.
The art contest for students has been canceled due to uncertainty with local school schedules stemming from online learning and homeschooling.
The sale of CoastFest T-shirts featuring 2019’s winning artwork by Glynn Academy student Shelby Williams of Brunswick will be postponed until the next in-person CoastFest.
CoastFest exhibitors are invited to continue to interact with virtual attendees by submitting a three- to five-minute pre-recorded video that will be linked on the CoastFest web page.
These videos should be uploaded to YouTube, and exhibitors should send a link to tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov by Sept. 30. Anyone with questions about Virtual CoastFest 2021 can contact Jones at 912-262-3140 or tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov.