COVID-19 has effectively changed the way much of the world operates.
School now takes place at home, restaurants operate mostly through curb-side pick up and social gatherings and work meetings take place via apps like Zoom.
The Golden Isles Track Club has introduced another new version of an activity many have long enjoyed. The club is sponsoring a virtual 5k run, and all proceeds raised by the event will be donated to support the Firebox Initiative, which is raising money to aid local hospitality and service workers.
“We have been so supported for over 30 years by the local businesses,” said Peggy Herman, a Golden Isles Track Club member and one of the race’s organizers. “It just seemed like a no-brainer to say, ‘Well now it’s our turn to give to them.’”
Participants in the virtual 5k can register and then walk or run a 3.1-mile distance anywhere on any day. Run time can be tracked by devices like Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Watch, iPhone and Androids. Results can also be shared through social media.
Those who register will receive a Feeding Firebox t-shirt. The shirts can be picked up at Frosty’s Drive-Thru on St. Simons after May 14 or can be mailed for an additional $5 fee.
Registration for the virtual 5k is open through May 14.
The event is safe and family-friendly, Herman said.
T-shirts have been ordered from Shirt Tales, a business in Brunswick.
As of Wednesday, 73 people had registered for the race. The goal is to register 150 people.
The Firebox Initiative is a proven program, Herman said, that is benefitting Golden Isles residents who have been especially hit hard by the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak
“We just realized, as a tourism destination, the service workers were going to be hit the hardest,” she said. “This (pandemic) came at the time when all the service industry and its employees were ready to ramp up. And then everything was so confusing for a while, before people got their legs under them.”
People from states around the country have already registered for the virtual race and are supporting the initiative.
“It’s a family event,” Herman said. “People can really be creative and make it fun.”
To register, please visit feedingfirebox5k.itsyourrace.com.