The Village Creek boat ramp could be seeing major improvements later this summer or early next year.
The Coastal Resource Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comments about the proposed work until July 2. Comments should be sent to Paul Tobler, Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick, Ga. or via email at paul.tobler@dnr.ga.gov.
The proposal is to replace the existing boat ramp, 23 feet wide and 60 feet long. Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said the ramp is in poor shape and needs renovations.
The proposed plan is to remove and replace the existing dock with one the same width — 23 feet — and make it 10 feet longer. A nine-foot by 45-foot hinged floating dock will be attached to the ramp.
The ramp is estimated to cost about $203,000, and the floating dock an additional $8,000. The county also has plans to repave the parking lot after the work is complete.
According to the application, the new dock will eliminate the need for pedestrian traffic on the ramp or vegetated marsh.
The top of the proposed slab will be regraded and paved to prevent pooling and to match the elevations, but there are no proposed changes in use or condition of the upland component.
The review committee will consider if the work obstructs or alters the natural flow of navigational water, if it will cause erosion, shoaling of channels or stagnant areas of water, and any impacts with the conservation of fish, shrimp, oysters, crabs, clams or other marine life, wildlife or other resources.
The county does not own the parking lot, but it does have a long-term lease with the owner, which makes the county eligible for the grant to help pay for the needed work.
Austin said if the request is approved, work could begin in August, but it could be pushed back to February 2023 if work in the summer will have a greater impact on fishing.