Village Creek boat ramp closed for upgrades
The Village Creek Landing boat ramp on South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island closed Wednesday for repairs and will remain closed for approximately 75 days.
Crews with JOC Construction are replacing the public, concrete boat ramp, stabilizing the bank with large rocks, and installing a new aluminum floating dock, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which is funding the project.
“The Village Creek boat ramp has been in need of repairs for some time,” said Paul Medders, the public access unit leader for DNR’s Coastal Resources Division. “The improvements including the new, 14-foot wide, 8-inch-thick poured concrete ramp that will be easier for boaters to use, and provide opportunities for more people to access Village Creek.”
The new addition of a nearly 9-foot-wide floating dock will give kayakers and other boaters easier access to enjoy the famous “Marshes of Glynn,” Medders said.
The new dock will run parallel to the ramp and extend about 45 feet from the upland. The ramp will also have curbing to guide motorists as they back their boats into the water.
The ramp is owned by Glynn County and supported by funding from DNR’s Coastal Resources Division.
The DNR said the public can use the Mackay River boat ramp, off the F.J. Torras Causeway during the closure. For information about other nearby public boat ramps, visit CoastalGaDNR.org/AllBoatRamps or call 912-264-7218.
