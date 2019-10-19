The plaintiffs in a lawsuit between St. Simons Island residents and Glynn County over the use of a neighborhood road responded this week to a motion to dismiss the case.
The lawsuit arose out of the Glynn County Commission’s decision to grant an appeal of the county Zoning Board of Appeals’ ruling concerning the St. Simons Land Trusts’ new Guale Preserve park.
In January, county Community Development Director Pamela Thompson approved an infrastructure-only construction permit allowing the land trust to grade dirt parking spaces, pave handicap parking spaces and build a trailhead shelter.
Five months later, in June, the board of appeals modified her decision to add conditions: any additional construction at the park would require the land trust to go through the site plan approval process and that park visitors could not use Village Drive — the only road in and out of the German Village neighborhood and a public road — to access the waterfront portion of the park.
In turn, Thompson appealed the board of appeals’ action to the county commission, which rescinded the conditions.
In response to the county commission’s decision, the Village Bluff Property Owners Association and German Village resident Susan Blount sued the county. They claimed, among other things, that Thompson did not have the authority to appeal the board of appeals’ ruling because she was not “affected” by the ruling.
Also at issue is a stretch of dirt road extending from the end of Village Drive to the waterfront section of Guale Preserve.
On paper, it looks like the county has an easement over that dirt stretch, but the plaintiffs claim the neighborhood’s roads were constructed 90 to 110 feet north of where they were shown. As such, the county’s easement is located 90 to 110 feet south of the dirt road, and the road actually runs across Blount’s property.
“Therefore, any use of the dirt drive by (the land trust) will be a trespass and any exercise of dominion over the dirt drive by defendants will constitute an inverse condemnation of Ms. Blount’s property,” according to court filings.
In response to similar claims made by Village Bluff POA representatives at a board of appeals hearing earlier this year, land trust officials produced a report from the Surveying and Mapping Society of Georgia calling into question the validity of the survey used to support the plaintiffs’ claims.
The land trust is not involved in the lawsuit.
Additionally, defendants claim the commission violated neighborhood residents’ due process rights.
“This action was akin to a trial court appealing the decision of the Georgia Court of Appeals to the Supreme Court of Georgia sua sponte — when the parties themselves chose not to appeal,” according to an initial filing written by Brooks Hudson of the Augusta-based Hull Barrett Attorneys.
“The community development department is not ‘affected’ by the decision which the board of appeals placed on the permit sought by a private party, and the private party elected not to appeal the imposition of the conditions. Rather, the community development department is a subordinate entity to the board of appeals.”
In its motion to dismiss, the county claims Thompson’s appeal explained that “numerous problems existed” in the board’s ruling.
“First, Village Drive is a public road that has been continuously maintained by Glynn County and the board of appeals lacks any legal authority to restrict access to that road,” the county’s motion states.
“Second, the board of appeals’ requirement that site plan approval be obtained from the Islands Planning Commission for any additional work on (land trust) property far exceeds the scope of site plan requirements found in (the zoning ordinance). In other words, the board of appeals mandated a site plan condition to which no other landowner is Glynn County is subject.
“Finally, the board of appeals exceeded its authority by imposing any conditions in affirming the decision of the community development director to issue the permit.”
In the motion, the county’s attorneys go on to cite sections of the zoning ordinance to support their case.
Attorneys for the county also dispute that claim that Thompson was not affected by the board’s decision.
“The community development director and the community development department were ‘affected’ by the board of appeals’ decision to affirm issuance of the permit with certain restrictive conditions that contravene the (zoning ordinance) and exceed the power and authority of the board of appeals,” the motion states.
The plaintiffs cited the wrong section of the zoning ordinance in defending the board’s authority to make the decision it did, defendants allege. According to the ordinance, the board only had the authority Thompson herself had when she decided to approve the permit, attorneys state in the motion to dismiss.
Further, the county’s attorneys claim the legally correct way to appeal the decision is via appealing to a higher court, which the defendants have not done, and that they missed the 30-day window to appeal the county commission’s July decision as laid out in state law.
The motion cites the 2017 lawsuit City of Cumming v. Flowers, in which a superior court judge found that a decision by a “local zoning board” could only be challenged by appealing through the superior court to a higher court.
Attorneys for Blount and the Village Bluff POA answered the county’s motion in a response filed Wednesday.
While the county’s motion didn’t mention the dirt road, the plaintiffs’ used their response to shore up that argument.
“For Ms. Blount, the actions of the defendants threaten the taking of her land and property rights without just and adequate compensation having been first paid because the trust and defendants mistakenly believe that they have access rights across her dirt drive when they do not,” the response states. “Moreover, this threatened taking is solely for the benefit of a private party in violation of her constitutional rights.”
Further, attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that, even if the plat were accurate, the county hasn’t exercised control over the dirt road for so long that it could not now do so.
The claim that Thompson did not have the authority to appeal the board of appeals’ decision is reiterated, and the plaintiffs once again note than neither the land trust nor the Village Bluff POA — the two parties involved in the original appeal — saw fit to file the appeal themselves.
“Village Bluff, therefore, contends that any actions which the (county commission) took in regard to (Thompson’s) appeal of the decision by the board of appeals were ultra vires and were without legal effect,” the plaintiffs’ response states.
“The Glynn County zoning ordinance specifically gives the board of appeals the right to review and modify the rulings of (the community development director),” the reply states. “This is its very legal function. Contrary to defendants’ bald assertion, the board of appeals was within its rights to modify the decision of (the community development director).
“In fact, (Thompson) admitted this fact repeatedly prior to the decision of the board of appeals ... Yet now, defendants reverse course and assert that (Thompson) could appeal from the board of appeals because the board of appeals allegedly was without authority to modify (her) decision.”
The Village Bluff POA and Blount also allege irregularities in the county’s handling of the appeal and claim the county has no set standard of review for such cases.
“Any actions by defendants were therefore arbitrary, capricious and wholly lacking in any legal or stated framework,” the response reads.
Disputing the county’s claim that they have to appeal to a higher court, the plaintiffs ask the court to declare the board of appeals’ conditions valid and deny the county’s motion to dismiss.
Blount also requests the court issue an injunction preventing the county or land trust from using the dirt road she claims is on her property and a court order preventing them from doing so in the future.