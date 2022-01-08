Before the convicted murderers of Ahmaud Arbery heard their sentences pronounced Friday, their families and Arbery’s were lifted in prayer at an 8 a.m. gathering of local clergy and other faithful.
They met in the cold about halfway between the Glynn County Courthouse and the historic courthouse for several prayers and songs.
Those in attendance were given rocks of different colors, shapes and sizes but all worn smooth by lying for perhaps hundreds of years in flowing rivers.
The Rev. Kate Buckley of St. Simons Presbyterian Church said, “We gather here today a fragile collection of human beings.”
She noted that, like the rocks, all people are different and, like the stones, were shaped by individual experiences.
Some have known oppression, been overwhelmed by grief and had been shaped by other things in life.
“You can throw these stones. Please don’t,’’ she said. “We tend to do that when we feel anger and pain. We could deny or repress or sweep under the rug” our anger and guilt, she said.
She encouraged them to take the rocks home as a reminder that “as the earth shakes, even as the convicted get their sentences, as the sun rises and sets … God is our foundation, our foothold, always.”
As she led a prayer, she asked, “What do we do now? What does healing look like for us here?”
Justice, she said, won’t heal all the pain, including that of Ahmaud Arbery’s family who lost him forever and for the families of the three men convicted of his murder.
She said the McMichaels and Bryan are “likely going away for a long, long time. That is a sadness that will be with the families always.”
Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, were sentenced to life without parole hours later for the Feb. 23, 2020, killing. William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
As Buckley prayed, she asked God that “from the rubble of Feb. 23, 2020, that you raise up this foundation under us.”
In ending the service, the Rev. John Perry of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church said, “We know (God) is dependable and he is trustworthy.”
God is the one that heals and unifies, Perry said, that “brings people together and transforms us from this moment forward.”
He asked God to “unify our city and make us whole again, not just as a city but as a nation.’’
He prayed that God would bring divisions to an end and unify us.
A coalition of local clergy have been present throughout the trial and before and spoken with Arbery’s family. They have also helped keep a semblance of control as outsiders shouted slogans that sounded more like calls for revenge than for justice.
They have held numerous prayer gatherings, including one before the trial began, and were present when possibly 300 black pastors came to Brunswick in response to an objection by a defense attorney about black pastors in the courtroom influencing jurors.