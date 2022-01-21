It looked like quite a production to the uninitiated Thursday afternoon out on the St. Simons Sound with that tall steel crane barge floating on the water between Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
But for Joan Harris, Vernon Langford and other regulars gathered on the waterfront benches at the Pier Village on St. Simons Island, the hullabaloo was tame compared to the expansive pandemonium that dominated the waterfront for the better part of the last two years. They remember like it was just yesterday when a 255-foot-tall bright yellow contraption straddled over the 656-foot-long metal carcass of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
“I think we’re still looking for it because we got used to seeing it,” said St. Simons Islander Rebecca Butler. “It was like some monster from a Disney movie or something. And now it’s gone.”
Yep. Now the big crane out there, the Pacific Horizon, is making fast work of cleaning up the remains of the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) that once surrounded this watery hardhat area. Little remains of the EPB, which encircled the Golden Ray while the VB 10,000 crane vessel powered a chain that cut the shipwreck into eight pieces for removal.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles. There it sat ensconced half-submerged on the sandbar beside the shipping channel to the Port of Brunswick. The towering VB 10,000 went to work in November 2020, gradually cutting and lifting each hulking severed chunk of shipwreck until it dwindled finally to nothing late last year.
The VB 10,000, which once commandeered the skyline hereabouts, disembarked for a new job in Mexico on Nov. 2. The Golden Ray salvage project has been in mop-up mode since.
“I miss all the heavy stuff out there,” said Langford, employing a bit of irony. “What are we going to tell all the tourists now?”
“We’ll tell ‘em it’s beautiful, like it always used to be,” Harris answered.
It is getting closer every day to that postcard perfect seascape with island background that it once was, said Tyler Jones, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. All that remains of the EPB is about 10 of those long sturdy piles that once framed the structure.
The EPB’s mesh netting below held loose vehicles and other large debris that shook loose during the cutting and lifting process.
The oil containment boom lining the surface of the EPB had limited success during the salvage.
Some 80 steel piles stretching to more than 100 feet were driven half their length into the seabed to support the EPB, a one-of-a-kind structure built just for this unprecedented salvage project. After cranes plucked nearly 800 loose vehicles and other large debris from the inside the EPB in November, crews dismantled the structure’s surface boom and netting before getting to work on pulling up the piles.
Crews had removed 70 piles by Wednesday afternoon, Jones said. That process, at least, has its element of excitement, Langford and Harris agreed. The Pacific Horizon crane attaches to the top of a pile, then machinery therein gives it a good shaking to loosen its hold deep in the sand below. Then the crane pulls them up and lays them on a nearby barge.
All was quiet on the waterfront Thursday, but that whole pile-shaking process is a sight to see, regulars assured a visitor.
“It’s like the hoochie-coochie,” Langford said.
Harris held out a hand and began fluttering it, making a “gggrrrr-gggrrr” sound in imitation of the process.
“Actually, it’s more like the hokey pokey,” she said with a laugh.
“It takes about an hour,” added Martha Johnson, sitting next to Harris. “It’s something.”
Meanwhile, things are wrapping on the East River at a site off of Bay Street in Brunswick. The Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) crew there is all but done with the last scraps of the last section of the Golden Ray ship wreckage.
MARS set up at the 615 Bay St. site to cut up the last two sections of the Golden Ray into manageable sizes for transport to the company’s main facility in Gibson, La. The first six sections were shipped whole via barge to Gibson.
The last two sections comprised the midship and were too damaged by impact with the sandbar during the capsizing to withstand transport whole. The massive heavy lift barge Thor, the crane of which can stretch upward to 280 feet, was employed to tear the last two sections into manageable chunks.
Thor departed from the Golden Isles on Tuesday. The barge carrying the last bits of ship wreckage headed out for Gibson on Wednesday, Jones said. All that remains is to break down the Bay Street dismantling facility, which will include removing 36 more piles, Jones said.
At the Pier Village on St. Simons Island, Butler said she looks forward to an unobstructed view of the sound once again.
“I’m sort of pleased with how it is progressing,” she said. “And it could have been so much worse.”