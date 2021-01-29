The welcome was seldom warm for members of the armed forces when they returned from Vietnam.
But 14 combat veterans of the war got something very warm Thursday as a Kingsland-based group gave each warm quilts in patriotic colors to honor their service.
Joyce Dale, group leader of Dockside Quilts of Valor, told the veterans the quilts are not intended to be stored in a closet. In a wrapping ceremony at Glynn County Veterans Park, the quilters enclosed each vet in a quilt that, Dale said, is like a warm hug that everyone needs at some time.
“You have that hug to take home with you. Whenever you need one, you have that quilt to wrap around you,’’ Dale said. “They’re not a gift. They’re an award for your service.”
Walter Caldwell, who served in Vietnam as a combat MP, accepted the first, one with an American eagle superimposed over a flag, on behalf of his lost friends. He promised he would use it.
“This will be in my Georgia room,’’ Caldwell said. “On me.”
The quilters first spread the quilts with the usually red-white-and-blue tops toward the small crowd of veterans, their families and a few others. When each veteran stepped forward, they draped it around him and over his shoulders.
Glenn King, who served with the Marines, said, “It’s warm already.”
A cold wind blew over Veterans Park during the 11 a.m. ceremony, which made the gifts all the more timely.
“I’m keeping it on,’’ said Dana “Doc” Graham, a Navy corpsman who served with the 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam in the A Shau Valley near the Laotian border and Hamburger Hill.
Graham said he had been serving stateside with the Navy in a neuro-psych unit when he got sent to Vietnam with the Marines.
Other veterans awarded quilts were Army soldiers Joe Douberly, his brother Richard Douberly, Tom Tilley, Dick Edgerly, Adrian Deal and Ray Goss and Marines Robert Kicklighter, David Bennett, Len Matti, Wallace Shaw and Gene Wesolowski. Not all attended, some due to illness.
Caldwell organized and coordinates the Vietnam Veterans Combat Group Bud Spivey Chapter. Quilts of Valor does not make quilts for those no longer living, but the Dockside group made an exception for Spivey. The group was working on a quilt for Spivey when he passed away and completed it for the family, Dale said.
“Unfortunately, Bud had to go on before we got his quilt done,’’ she said.
Caldwell accepted it on behalf of Spivey’s family.
“Nobody brought more laughter to the group,’’ he said of Spivey. “He was a true hero.”
Spivey, who served in Vietnam with the Air Force, died in August several months after Dale began working with Caldwell to produce Quilts of Valor for his group. Even after the quilts were done, “COVID kind of got in the way of holding a ceremony,” Dale said.
It also got in the way of the combat group’s weekly meetings on St. Simons, said Caldwell, who was a buck sergeant in an Army combat MP unit. As a civilian, he was a Georgia state trooper and retired in 2001 after eight years as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia.
Dockside Quilts of Valor’s 27 quilters has awarded 67 quilts to veterans in Southeast Georga since its organization in August 2018. The Kingsland group is part of the national foundation that has produced more than 266,000 quilts since it was organized in 2003.
The Kingsland quilters have awarded individual quilts at homes and churches and awarded one quilt at Woodbine Elementary School as part of a Veterans Day observance.
“It kind of helped the kids understand what [Veterans Day] was all about,’’ she said. “I even did one at a karate center.”
Four other members came with Dale to conduct the ceremony at Veterans Park. Barbara Lovett said her husband, a Vietnam veteran, helps her.
“He does a lot of the cutting for me. He makes very precise cuts,’’ she said.
Quilters can make their own designs, but the national organization provides patterns.
Asked how many quilts she had produced, Lovett couldn’t really say.
“Since we started? Three this year, five or six last year. I didn’t keep track. I just kept sewing,’’ she said.
Members of Dockside Quilts of Valor typically meet every fourth Monday with their sewing machines to sew together all day. The sessions are reminiscent of the old quilting bees, but Dale said the coronavirus has curtailed the gatherings.
“We usually met in Kingsland at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. With all the COVID, we’ve been doing most of the sewing at home. We’re anxious to get back together,’’ she said.
She said the group will step up production as soon as it gets a few more people vaccinated. Many of the quilters are old enough to be considered at higher risk.
“Many of us have been a little timid about going out,’’ Dale said.
Catherine Roberts founded the Quilts of Valor from a dream she had when her son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq. Roberts said she dreamed of a despairing young man hunched over on the side of his bed and then saw him wrapped in a quilt with a hopeful expression. She envisioned the quilts as a way of healing veterans who had seen too much of war and got some people together to quilt.
The Winterset, Iowa, foundation now has more than 10,000 volunteer members in 600 groups in all 50 states.