Today’s veteran: Alan Price, 76
Born: Brunswick
Residence: Jekyll Island
Service: Air Force 24 years
Duties: Pilot
Rank: Captain
Recognitions: Distinguished Flying Cross; Air Medal (two); Vietnam Service Medal; Presidential Unit Citation
Duty stations: Vietnam, Thailand; Clark Air Force Base, Philippine Islands; Tacoma, Wash.; Phoenix, Ariz.
His story: Alan Price wanted to be an Air Force pilot from the time he was in sixth grade.
“I wanted to go to the Air Force Academy to be a pilot,” he said.
While he had the grades to get into the academy, it took a little negotiation between two U.S. Congress members to make it happen. One representative did not have an appointment to the Air Force Academy available and offered Price his choice between West Point and the Naval Academy.
But Price was intent on being an Air Force pilot. An exchange of appointments between the congressmen in 1964 put him at the Air Force Academy.
After graduation from the academy, Price began his yearlong pilot training.
“They needed pilots,” he said. “The majority of my class went to flight training.”
Price said he wanted to be a fighter pilot, but the Air Force only chose a handful from each class.
After training, he was stationed in Tacoma, Washington, for two years before he was assigned to Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, his home base for missions to Vietnam and Thailand during the war.
He never had any close calls when flying missions in Vietnam, but he did after he left active duty and continued to serve in the Air Force Reserve.
He was returning from a humanitarian mission to Chile and was told Peru expanded its air space from the traditional 12 miles to 200 miles. His cargo jet was intercepted by two Russian jets that were part of the Peru air force more than 100 miles off the coast.
“I thought the guy on the tail would shoot us down,” he said. “They were sending a message.”
After his two-year tour of duty conducting missions in support of the Vietnam War, Price instructed pilots and crew members until he left active duty.
He flew cargo planes out of Charleston, South Carolina, for about three years until he was hired by Delta.
“It was a pretty easy transition,” he said of flying a passenger jet, where he eventually became a captain and chief pilot for the airline’s hub in Atlanta.
The Air Force training led to a long career in the flying business.
“I went to a lot of places all over the world,” he said. “I never expected to be chief pilot for Delta.”
He helped the airline deal with the aftermath from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that greatly impact the airline industry for months. He also went back to school to get “invaluable training” to hone his leadership skills.
He helped create a program to better train pilots to reduce accidents caused by human error.
“I’ve been a student on how people perform and leadership,” he said.
Price said he would change nothing if he had a chance to do things over.
“I had a fabulous career,” he said. “I would not change a thing.”