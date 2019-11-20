Today’s veteran: Julius Walker, 73
Born: Screven
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Army, 2 years
Duties: Infantry
Rank: Sergeant
Recognitions: Army Commendation Medal; Vietnam Service Medal (with one Bronze Service Star); Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Infantry Badge; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Benning; Fort Polk, La.
His story: Julius Walker was admittedly gung ho when he enlisted in the Army in 1965.
“I wanted to jump out of airplanes,” he said. “I wanted airborne. I wanted to see action.”
The training was difficult, but Walker said it didn’t prepare him and other soldiers for what lay ahead. Instead, it was up to the soldiers who had already been serving there to help teach the new soldiers what to expect during his first week in the country.
He spent a day in Saigon before he was flown by helicopter to Pleiku, where he was based during his tour of duty. He trained on an M-14 rifle but was issued an M-16 for the first time when he arrived.
“In three days, I was out in the boonies,” he said.
His unit was flown to remote areas, including several trips to Cambodia, to conduct search and destroy missions.
He was assigned to an infantry unit where he was a radio operator for the first three months, or so.
Radio operators are targets for enemy snipers, so Walker said he filled a pair of clean socks with supplies and draped them over the radio to hide his equipment.
After the first mission, Walker said his enthusiasm for a taste of combat waned substantially.
“It doesn’t take long to learn,” he said.
He liked flying in the helicopters, even though they often took enemy fire.
The South Vietnamese army was “awful” and it was difficult to trust the local residents because of their support for the North Vietnamese troops, he said.
“You didn’t know who the enemy was,” he said. “You learned not to trust people.”
He later became a 81mm forward observer, where his duties earned him the Army Commendation Medal for devoting “long an arduous hours under adverse weather and combat conditions in his contribution to the success of the 4th Infantry Division mission in Vietnam.”
Walker said he had two brothers who were serving in Vietnam while he was there. They all made it home, but Walker said the last 90 days were the worst because he began to believe he’d make it home alive.
He spent the final 72 days of military service at Fort Carson, Colo., where he was a track commander.
Army service helped Walker mature and show him his potential.
“It taught me responsibilty,” he said. “It taught me I could be a leader.”
