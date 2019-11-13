Today’s veteran: John Worthen, 78
Born: Mangum, Okla.
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Navy, 22 years
Duties: Engine man; master at arms
Rank: Petty officer 1st class
Recognitions: Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Action Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Long Beach, Calif.; Philippine Islands; Hawaii and aboard USS Wexford County; USS Piedmont and USS Holt
His story: John Worthen may have felt extra pressure when he enlisted in the Navy. His father served in the Navy, and his recruiter was the father of the woman Worthen was dating and later married.
He was trained as an engine man, working on diesel engines. He was assigned to the crew of the USS Wexford County, where the ship made many port calls in the Pacific.
“I loved it,” he said of the duty and travel.
Worthen worked as an engine man about five years when the Navy decided to reassign him as a master at arms. After a tour of duty in Virginia, he was sent to Vietnam, where he was assigned to a naval support unit on a tug boat hauling barges loaded with equipment and supplies.
He said the barges were often targeted by enemy troops, which made the duty unnerving. One time, he said his tug was towing a barge loaded with bombs when it took enemy fire. Luckily, the barge was not struck during the attack.
Worthen said he tried not to think about the dangers he faced on a regular basis because that’s when mistakes are made, and those mistakes can cost lives.
His next duty station was aboard the USS Piedmont, a destroyer tender, before he was sent to the Philippine Islands for four years, where he worked a number of law enforcement jobs, including
harbor security.
One day, he said he was part of an armored car crew that moved $12 million in one day.
He finished his career in Hawaii, where he worked as a military policeman on a submarine base near Pearl Harbor.
Worthen said he looks back with pride on his time in the Navy, but he still struggles with memories of his service in Vietnam.
“I came back from Vietnam,” he said. “It changed me a bit.”
