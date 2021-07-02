A recent video circulating on social media showed a fairly typical scene on Jekyll Island — a cloud-covered sky, a Golden Ray backdrop and beachgoers walking the waterline.
Also in the frame was a large alligator taking a stroll across the sand toward the ocean.
The video that captured the gator’s beach visit has since garnered significant attention, unbeknownst to its star, and attracted thousands of viewers on Facebook and other social sites.
Ben Carswell, director of conservation for the Jekyll Island Authority, said spotting alligators in that area — the north end of the island near Jekyll’s northern point — is not uncommon as there is a large wetland behind the beach.
“It’s generally not unusual or cause for alarm to see alligators in or near saltwater,” he said. “They commonly feed in the marsh, where natural prey is abundant, and sometimes cross beaches to get to or from freshwater areas. One of Jekyll Island’s characteristics is its wild and natural beauty, including the wildlife that roams within its marshes, maritime forests and beach areas, so it’s also not uncommon to witness roaming animals every now and then.”
JIA’s conservation team has trained wildlife professionals who are able to monitor and respond to situations like the alligator spotted on the beach this week.
Visitors to the area should always be aware of and respectful of alligators and other wildlife, Carswell said.
“Large wildlife like alligators should always be given plenty of space,” he said. “In this video, everyone did a good job of that.”
Carswell also reminded Jekyll residents and visitors to never feed wild animals, especially in this area alligators and raccoons.
“Alligators that are fed by humans can become dangerous to people, especially children that may come into contact with them,” he said. “Likewise with raccoons. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for raccoons to carry rabies and other diseases that are transmittable to humans or pets. For this reason, feeding raccoons is a real public health risk.”
Those are serious examples, Carswell said. But in general, he noted, it’s not good for any wild animals to be fed by the humans with whom they’re sharing Jekyll’s natural beauty and habitats.
“They are adapted to surviving in the wild,” Carswell said. “Feeding them can cause them to lose their natural survival instincts. It is bad for their dietary health and creates very unsafe situations for people. ‘Let wildlife be wild’ is a great message to remember.”