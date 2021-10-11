A video of the city’s entire 104 miles of roadways will help the municipality identify and prioritize what work that needs to be done.
The video is part of a roadway assessment that identifies the location of every crack, pothole, drainage problem, structured distress and dynamic segmentation issue in the city.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the work of consultants will help staff compile a priority list, the goal being to renovate roads in the worst condition before they need a total rebuild.
McDuffie said there weren’t any major surprises in the study.
“We’ve done pretty good,” she said. “We’ve got roads that can be saved before they get too bad.”
The consultant who made a presentation to city officials last week said the city’s roads overall are in good condition. Less than 1% require building, though 6.2% are in critical condition.
Mayor Cornell Harvey has wanted the study for some time.
“To do anything, we need an assessment,” he said. “I’ve been wanting this study for years.”
Harvey said the city lacks the funding for any new road projects, but the list is still helpful. City officials believe a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will be approved in a referendum vote next year. A portion of the money would go to city roads.
Harvey said city officials can use the list to justify where they will be doing road work and as a selling point for the SPLOST referendum.
“Brunswick is on the uptick. You can feel it,” Harvey said.