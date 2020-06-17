A Glynn County civil lawsuit alleges the Glynn County Police Department failed to protect a citizen from one its own — unhinged police Lt. Robert “Cory” Sasser, who shot and killed his estranged wife and her friend before taking his own life in June 2018.
The lawsuit, filed May 27, demands a jury trial to determine damages for Joanna Hall, the wife of John Edward Hall Jr.
Sasser shot and killed John Hall and Katie (Sasser) Kettles outside of Hall’s McIntosh County home on June 28, 2018. Sasser then led Glynn County police on a slow speed pursuit back to his home in western Glynn County, where he shot himself inside a leased pickup truck following a tense standoff in his driveway.
The lawsuit names the police department, Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and a John Doe and Jane Doe.
A companion lawsuit filed May 26 on behalf of Joanna Hall names former Glynn County police officer Kevin Yarborough and former department chief of staff Brian Scott, among others, as contributors by “negligent performance of ministerial acts and the failure to warn” Hall and Kettles.
The lawsuits claim all bear responsibility for Sasser’s ability to track down the two victims at Hall’s Tolomato Island home in McIntosh County, where he shot and killed Hall in the driveway and Kettles inside the home.
“This action is brought due to the preventable wrongful death of John Edward Hall Jr., and is brought by Joanna Hall … “ the May 27 lawsuit states. “ … Joanna Hall seeks to have a jury trial to recover from the Defendants the full value of “John’s” life” in an amount to be determined by a jury.
The lawsuit claims police repeatedly failed to act on warning signs that Sasser would follow through on several threats to kill Kettles and Hall. The threats date back to May 13 of that year, when Sasser confronted Kettles and Hall in the dark morning hours at Kettles’ condominium, the lawsuit notes. County police intervened and Kettles told officers on the scene that Sasser threatened to kill her and Hall, the lawsuit states. The lawsuit alleges there were several police officers on scene and “each had reliable evidence that ‘Sasser’ threatened and intended to kill ‘John’ (Hall).”
Sasser was not arrested until the next day, turning himself in on a warrant for simple battery and criminal trespass.
Four days later, Sasser was arrested for violating bond conditions by possessing a firearm — an incident that ended in a standoff in which Sasser kicked two fellow Glynn County police officers in the groin.
Sasser was given bond again May 24, this time being ordered by a judge to leave Glynn County and return only for court dates. He was ordered to give proper notification to law enforcement upon entering and leaving the county. Sasser returned in late June for divorce proceedings with Kettles at the county courthouse. Sasser remained and returned to Glynn County throughout the next several days leading up to the shooting deaths of Kettles and Hall at 9:43 p.m. on June 28.
The lawsuit alleges county police knew Sasser was in Glynn County in violation of the court order and failed to act. This includes a confrontation Sasser had with Kettles and Hall at Moondoggy’s Pizza in Glynn County on June 26 in which Sasser pointed his finger at the two as if it were a gun. The suit alleges several county police officers had contact with Sasser and knew he was in Glynn County.
The Jane Doe is an unnamed Glynn-Brunswick 911 dispatcher, who the lawsuit claims provided Sasser with Hall’s name and address. Sasser called the dispatcher from outside Kettles’ condo and provided the license plate number on Hall’s vehicle, the lawsuit states. The John Doe refers to an unnamed Glynn County police officer, who the lawsuit claims failed to act on opportunities to prevent the murders.
The lawsuit further notes Sasser’s long history of disciplinary action. The county police department disciplined Sasser 10 times between 2001 and 2011, suspending him for a total of 11 days.
“Imposing liability on police merely provides an incentive for law enforcement to perform their existing responsibilities adequately,” the lawsuit states. “This is not a meritless action. The action is not a malicious attack on law enforcement; reasonable police protection is not an unrealistic expectation.”
The lawsuits were filed by Jason Clark of Brunswick, Kristine A. Koehler of Lawrenceville and Gus McDonald of Cornelia.
Sasser was one of two officers involved in the 2010 death of Caroline Small, who was shot dead through the windshield of a vehicle with four flat tires following a 20-minute low speed chase. A grand jury would decline to indict the officers. A federal judge ruled it a lawful, if unnecessary, shooting.
The 55-page lawsuit in the death of Hall follows a similar lawsuit filed earlier this year in the death of Kettles. Kettles’ mother, Debra Gann, filed a lawsuit Feb. 4 naming the county police department, Powell and numerous former and current county police officers.
Powell has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 27, when he was arrested on malfeasance charges centered around a scandal involving the county’s narcotics squad.
Former county police chief of staff Scott also was arrested on similar charges Feb. 27. Scott is on administrative leave as Vidalia’s Police Chief.