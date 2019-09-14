VFW chapters across the nation are struggling to attract a new generation of younger veterans to join their organization.
Members of VFW Post 4092 on St. Simons Island are trying to do something about it — at least at the local level.
Wes Currier, commander of the local post, said there are currently 77 veterans on the books, but there are only about 10 or 11 active members.
“They’ve been members a long time,” he said.
The challenge for older veterans is they are limited to what they are capable of doing and the post needs younger veterans to join and become the next generation of veterans to lead the post.
“Nationally, it’s pretty clear service organizations have been losing members the past two decades,” he said. “We’re not attracting the Gulf War vets. They want to spend time with their families.”
Part of the problem may be the perception that VFW posts are smoke-filled bars with a bunch of old veterans sitting around sipping cocktails. While many posts do have bars to help pay the bills, Currier said his post meets at the St. Simons Island fire department on Demere Road, and alcohol is not served there.
“The perception is broader than the reality,” he said. “The younger veterans are not interested in going some place for drinking and smoking.”
Members of the post set up a table during First Friday to encourage younger veterans to join and got a good response.
“We asked them what they wanted to do,” he said. “We’re trying to learn off them. We want them to show us the way to move forward.”
If the post is successful in attracting the next generation of veterans to join, Currier said he realizes they will want to do some things differently but he believes the mission will remain the same.
“We exist to serve veterans,” he said. “Veterans have a connection with others who have served. Some bonds are stronger than family.”
Currier, a charter member of the St. Simons post when it was established 26 years ago, said he and other members are determined to keep the post alive.
“We almost died a year ago,” he said. “We want to keep this thing going.”
For information about joining VFW Post 4092 on St. Simons Island, call 912-638-4391.