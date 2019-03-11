It’s the W that makes the VFW different.
There are a lot of veterans organizations that don’t have that W: Military service gets you into the American Legion, the Amvets, the Marine Corps League, the Navy League and others. It’s a war, that W, on foreign soil, in airspace or seas that qualifies a former service member for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
This month, VFW Post 4092 is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding on St. Simons Island. It’s a little unlike many other VFW’s because it owns no post home, and it also has a no-smoking policy.
Many veterans — especially those from World War II, Korea and Vietnam — became proficient drinkers and smokers during their service. A late friend said he started smoking in the Navy because the only sailors allowed to go topside and get fresh air at night were those on duty and smokers. Seems odd. You go into the fresh air and foul most of what you breath.
As the drill sergeants used to say, “FALL OUT! Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. Bum ‘em if you don’t.”
Many of the charter members of Post 4092 aren’t around to celebrate the anniversary because they were veterans of World War II and, had they lived, some would have been in their 90s or past 100 by now.
They were there when Navy vet Brooks McCorvey convinced me to join in the 1990s, and knowing them convinced me Tom Brokaw was right in naming his book on those who won World War II “The Greatest Generation.”
I had the privilege of knowing those great men and one woman, Helen Glenn, who, as a major, commanded the first Woman’s Army Corps battalion in Europe. She served in London, Belgium and Paris and communicated with American prisoners of war through the Red Cross. Those POWs surreptitiously passed along intelligence that Helen’s unit decoded.
As a civilian, she served in higher education as dean of women at Mercer University and Jacksonville University before retiring to St. Simons Island. You wonder where she got the better war stories, in the combat zone or on the campuses. Helen passed away last year at 99.
The charter members included great people like Jimmy Gould and George Jacobus. They had war stories to tell but didn’t tell them at meetings, but their stories are out there.
Maj. James Dunn Gould III flew 50 missions as a flight engineer/gunner and aerial photographer with the 455th Bombardment Group, or the Vulgar Vultures. The 455th flew out of Italy after the Germans had been pushed north. The group dropped 13,249 tons of bombs on marshaling yards, harbors, railroads and rail yards, refineries and other German war facilities. I found a photo of a smiling Jimmy Gould holding a helmet with a crease and a dent.
One of the most celebrated actions of World War II was on June 6, 1944, when Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Jacobus parachuted into France near Sainte-Mère-Église the night before D-Day with the 505th Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne, and his was not a happy landing.
Having blown out a couple of panels in his parachute, a lot of air was going straight through and Jacobus came down fast.
George gave the following account: “As the ground began to come into focus, so did a German machine gun nest to my right…With all my strength, I pulled on the riser to go left away from the machine gun nest.”
He told The Brunswick News years later, “I landed on the roof of a barn and collided with a chimney, which didn’t kill me but broke my left leg.”
A squad came by later, left him with a couple of grenades and a pistol and advanced. He linked up with a couple of other soldiers, one with a broken foot, and they were in a building when they spotted a German patrol coming down the road. They opened fire with a found machine gun but ran out of ammo and surrendered. Jacobus was a prisoner of war in Cherbourg, but his confinement was short because Army infantry captured the port city before the end of the month.
The 4092 had a couple of brothers who served in World War II, Jim and Bill Allen. Bill was a post commander and had served with the Army while Bob was a “China Marine.” Bill was serving in China in the 1930s before the Japanese took it and remained in the Marines during the war. He retired as a colonel.
Too young to enlist when the war broke out, Jim joined the Merchant Marine as a teenager, but that didn’t go well.
He was aboard two ships that were torpedoed by U-boats. Jim said he was tired to swimming, so, as soon as he turned 18, he joined the Army. When he completed training, however, he was back at sea on a troop ship bound for the Pacific.
Among my favorite members of Post 4092 was the late Ed Ginn, who collected and sold rare books in his later years. Ed told me he had served in England breaking German code during the war, or something like that. He was a diminutive man, and we often sat together trying not to laugh when the old lifers saluted and went through all the other trappings of military ceremony at the meetings. Ed and I had become ardent civilians.
Former post commander Nick Hart, a retired Marine colonel, figures at least half the founding members have died and membership has dwindled. As a lieutenant in Vietnam, he advised a group of South Vietnamese marines and should have gotten a silver star for his service, at least in my view.
Nick is one of those trying to hold 4092 together and to preserve a platform for its good works including participating in the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles’ annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony on St. Simons. The post also sponsors the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen essay contests, has given contributions to charity golf tournaments, the annual Honor Flight, supports VFW veterans and children homes and sponsors Boy Scouts to camp and honors Eagle Scouts. There is far more, and the post is currently exploring participation in hands-on service projects.
The national VFW will turn 100 in September. It was founded to seek government help for veterans of the Spanish-American who were, in some cases, too sick to support their families. It grew from there, and all the service organizations were at their highest strength after the WWII vets mustered out and came home. Soon the VFW’s membership will be aging veterans of Vietnam, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and others to come.
Since WWII, there hasn’t been anything approaching such a massive response. It seems everyone was behind the war effort after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, but in today’s world if a Republican is commander in chief the Democrats roundly criticize his efforts. And vice-versa.
You can argue that since the 1940s there hasn’t been an existential threat to free civilization since the 1940s.
Besides that, we’ve ended the draft become very efficient at death and destruction so fewer warriors are required.
A good friend once told me wars were unnecessary, that “war is the failure of imagination.”
Maybe so, but my feeling is that war is sometimes the success of delusion.
In Matthew 24:6, Jesus said, “And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.”
I guess that means we’ll have veterans until the end because men and women in business attire will pound podiums with raised voices send people in uniform into harm’s way. Those who survive need a place like Post 4092 where they can gather with others for whom war was more than a rumor.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com