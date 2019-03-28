Members of VFW Post 4092 celebrated the organization’s 25th birthday March 23 with a luncheon at the Christ Church parish hall.
It was a bittersweet observance because many of the charter members were World War II veterans who have passed away since the post’s first muster.
Among the day’s celebrants was 100-year-old Albert Hochwald, who served as a Marine Corps aircraft electrician in the Pacific theater during the war. Hochwald already was in the Marine Corps Reserves when America entered the war, but he said it appeared he wouldn’t get to serve in the conflict he could see coming. He was working in 1940 at the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia as it was being modernized.
“We knew we were going to war. We were working 10 hour days,’’ upgrading the electrical system n the arsenal that first opened in 1816 while munitions workers were working seven days a week, he said.
After the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Hochwald said, he tried to enlist but was given a 4-F status, which meant he could not serve.
“I didn’t have four opposing molars on either side,’’ which disqualified him for service, he said.
But then in 1943, he got a draft notice.
“When I got drafted, they didn’t care if I had any teeth,’’ he said.
Hochland said he worked on aircraft in the marshal island and, once the war was over, on Okinawa.
He is one of the few World War II vets remaining, and most who are members of the post served in Vietnam.
The post enjoyed lunch and then cut a birthday cake. As the oldest veteran, Hochland got the first piece while the youngest, Gulf War veteran David Boland, got the second.
During a brief ceremony, Post Commander C.W. “Wes” Currier read off the names of those listed on the post charter.