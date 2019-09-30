An organization celebrated a 150th birthday Sunday without much notice.
Groups of men who had served in the Spanish-America War decided to form organizations of veterans who had fought in Cuba and the Philippine islands. The leader of once such group in Ohio, James C. Putnam, is credited with founding the VFW on Sept. 29, 1899.
The Spanish American War probably launched the political career of Theodore Roosevelt. It was Roosevelt who so famously charged up San Juan Hill in Cuba with the Rough Riders.
Interestingly, a lot of people give him credit for founding the VFW. Equally interesting is that his son, Teddy Roosevelt Jr., was at the forefront of the founding of a second service organization, the American Legion, 100 years ago. Teddy Jr. refused to take leadership or credit or organizing the Legion.
“We are gathered together for a very high purpose,’’ he said at the time. “I want every American through the length and breadth of this land to realize that there is not a man in this caucus who is seeking anything for himself, personally, but that he is simply working for the good of the entire situation.”
How things have changed.
It’s been a long time since anyone with real military credentials led the U.S. You have to go back to George H.W. Bush, a Navy torpedo bomber pilot shot down in 1944 during a raid to knock out Japanese radio facilities on Chi Chi Iwo Island in the Pacific. His radioman and gunner were killed, but Bush survived and was rescued by a submarine after floating four hours in a life raft. In “Flyboys: A True Story of Courage,’’ author James Bradley gives an account of just how close the Japanese came to capturing Bush, who they most certainly would have killed.
Among presidents, Bush’s was the most distinguished military service since World War II . Some presidents did all they could to avoid military service, especially Bill Clinton.
In college, Clinton joined the ROTC because he thought it would keep him out of the draft and thus Vietnam for four years. He later tried to get into the National Guard, another almost certain way to avoid service in Vietnam. Clinton once wrote he abhorred the military, and, from many accounts, he and First Lady Hillary Clinton were of like mind on the military.
George W. Bush never sniffed combat nor did Obama.
I have friends in the VFW who always try to vote for the veteran. I don’t, although I think military service is a huge plus in qualifying for the presidency. I believe if you’re going to be commander in chief and send people into harm’s way, you should have been in harm’s way.
Donald Trump and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden had no military experience and got draft deferments to avoid Vietnam.
Bernie Sanders was a very lucky conscientious objector. I say lucky because I believe all four of the medics in my company in Vietnam, Co. A, 3/21st Infantry, were conscientious objectors. Interestingly, three of the four carried weapons meaning they would set aside their objections under certain circumstances such as walking into an ambush.
Three of the Democratic candidates have military service. Joe Sestak is a retired vice admiral who lead an aircraft carrier group that conducted combat operations in the Persian Gulf.
Tulsi Gabbard served in a field medical unit in Iraq in 2004 and 2005. Speaking of medical units, the best duty I ever had in Vietnam was when they brought us out of the bush for a week to provide security at 95th Evac, a hospital in Danang. We had hot chow, including real eggs, and slept indoors in bunks. It was wonderful compared to sleeping on the ground and eating C rations.
I’m not discounting Gabbard’s service, but they say she served in combat. There’s a difference in being in a combat zone and in combat. 95th Evac was in the zone, and it probably took some mortars and a little small arms fire but most of the wounded came by helicopter from the paddies and jungles far to the west.
Pete Buttegieg served in the Navy in Iraq. His job was to disrupt terrorist financial networks. I think you can do that best with a laptop rather than an M16. However, he also served as an armed driver when higher ranking officers were transported.
To his credit, Buttegieg said, “I don’t want to overstate what my role was, but it certainly is something that was dangerous.”
So is crossing the St. Simons Island causeway in school traffic as laws against texting while driving are routinely ignored.
Anyway, thank you, Gabbard, Buttegieg and Sestak, for your service. Because you served in combat zones, you are all qualified for membership in the VFW.
The VFW has about 1.6 million members dating back to World War II. It was formed 150 years ago to provide a way for combat veterans to get together to commiserate and help their comrades.
In addition to helping needy veterans, their family members and widows and orphans, the VFW supports state and national initiatives including the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay scholarship competitions. The VFW also helps organize local Veterans Day and Memorial Day events.
You might find some of that rewarding. Anyway, if you join, find some old guys with Combat Infantry Badges. They could tell you what their war was like. You think presidential debates are tough, listen to them talk about seeing tracers coming at them. If they’ll talk about it. Some can’t.
At least you’ll learn that hearing someone yell “Incoming” is a lot more scary than your poll numbers.