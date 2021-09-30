VFW celebrates its 122nd birthday

On Wednesday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrated the day 122 years earlier when 13 veterans of the Spanish American War met and formed American Veterans of Foreign Service.
It would ultimately unite with another veterans organization into the VFW, which now has 1.5 million veterans and auxiliary members.
Glynn County has two posts, Post 2588 north of Brunswick and Post 4092 on St. Simons. Post 4092 Commander Buck Bennett said there was no formal celebration because of COVID-19.
Post 2588 is the oldest military service organization in Glynn County, perhaps in two ways.
The post was chartered May 15, 1932, four years before the U.S. Congress officially chartered the national VFW. Post 2588 has 85 members with an average age of 69, Adjutant Pat Guilfoil said.
Post Commander Len Taylor is one of those getting up in years. He served in aviation ordinance with the Marines in Chu Lai in 1970 and 1971 and was in the 224th Joint Communications Support Squadron of the Air National Guard when it was mobilized for the Gulf War.
Most VFW posts have aging members. Its numbers were once swelled with World War II and Korean War veterans, but many of those have passed away. Veterans of the War in Vietnam didn’t join in great numbers, and more recent wars were fought with fewer members of the armed services.
The word “war” is the main qualifier. No one gets in without having served in combat or in direct support while in a combat zone starting with the Spanish-American War and the Philippines War.
The veterans of the Philippines had formed a separated organization but merged with American Veterans of Foreign Service to form the VFW in 1914 and formed an auxiliary. Since then the VFW has stood on its own with members in about every county.
All those members, however, aren’t always active.
Of the 85 members in Post 2588, perhaps a dozen attend monthly meetings, Guilfoil said.
With service in Vietnam and the Middle East, Taylor is one of the few who bridges that gap between wars and generations. That generation gap may contribute to the poor attendance and participation. Younger veterans join, come to a few meetings and don’t see anyone their ages so they drift away.
“How do we overcome that?” Guilfoil asks.
Buck Bennett, a retired Georgia National Guardsman who was activated for Bosnia and Iraq and commander of Post 4092 since last year, said he understands the lack of participation by younger members.
Bennett said he became a life member of the VFW in 2001 but didn’t go to many meetings.
“I wasn’t active because my kids were in high school. I had things to do,’’ he said.
The meetings are held when parents are at soccer games, scout meetings, school fundraisers and all sorts of family activities, he said.
Bennett said he defines “active membership” as helping in activities, not just attending meetings.
Bennett considers those who help put flags on the graves of veterans or distribute poppies around Memorial Day active.
“If you show up once or twice a year, I’m good,’’ he said.
Besides that, Post 4092 meets in a Glynn County building that is off limits during elections and closed during COVID spikes.
Taylor said membership is important because it keeps the numbers high and Congress tends to pay attention to an organization with 1.5 million members.
Bennett said membership is important because it provides access to post service officers. He said service officers in local posts help “combat vets get through the maze to qualify for benefits. Nobody does more for veterans than veterans’ organizations.”
Post 2588 contributes to a national program to support veterans and children’s homes in Michigan and Georgia. The post sent money to a district hospital fund, has paid for disaster relief in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Louisiana, supported suicide prevention and homeless vets and bought five Christmas wreaths from Wreaths Across America for replacement at Oak Grove Cemetery last year.
The post has dropped out of a few programs because, Taylor said, they just had to keep going back to the same supporters year after year.
Post members also have supported four Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., and served as chaperons. Taylor said his wife Jenny has been on all four and each paid $500 for the privilege of escorting a veteran.
Guilfoil said he went on the first Honor Flight and escorted a World War II veteran. Because the veteran’s eyesight was so bad, Guilfoil said he had to read to him all the inscriptions on monuments.
On the flight home from D.C., veterans are given packets of letters from friends. Guilfoil said he read those, too.
“I don’t know who cried more, me or him,’’ he said.
Post 4092 supports many of the same causes and also sponsors the Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests in local schools. Except for a year when there was a gap in leadership, the winners get prize money and their essays are advanced to district contests. Those who make it to the nationals could win lucrative scholarships.
Post 4092 also marshals a group of volunteers, many of whom are not members, and builds wheelchair ramps at the homes of disabled veterans. The materials for three ramps have been donated.
Both posts faithfully put new American flags on the graves of veterans on Memorial Day and sometimes Veterans Day. Post 2588 cannot, however, put a flag on the grave of Henry Thomas Ross, for whom the post is named.
Ross was born in Camden County in 1888, graduated from Glynn Academy and attended Georgia Tech. He joined the Officer Reserve Corps and was working with Bell Telephone. After registering for the draft on June 5, 1917, Ross was called up and subsequently sent to Europe as a 1st lieutenant with the 25th Infantry in the First Expeditionary Force under Gen. John J. “Blackjack” Pershing.
An artillery round killed Ross on Sept. 16, 1918, on the first day of the Battle of Meuse-Argonne. He is buried in an American cemetery in France.