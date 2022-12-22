A special called St. Marys City Council meeting was scheduled Wednesday to discuss Mayor John Morrissey’s veto Monday of a motion to annex an 1,800-acre tract on St. Marys Road east of Interstate 95.
Instead, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa James told the audience that council members have been made aware of additional information by the city attorney without embellishing farther.
Councilman Dave Reilly then made a motion, seconded by Artie Jones, to postpone a vote to override the veto until sometime next week at a time and day to be announced.
Morrissey, who was not at the special-called meeting, explained Monday’s veto of the request by Raydient, the real estate arm of the timber company Rayonier. Morrissey said his concern is the financial requirements are economically impossible for the city to support.
Discussions between the city and Radient had been going on for about two years before going public with plans to develop the tract. City officials have discussed ways the virtually undeveloped corridor, other than the Osprey Cove development, for nearly 30 years.
The proposal includes the creation of a tax allocation district for the development, estimated to be valued at $1.354 billion if it is built as planned.
The project is driven by the city’s master plan, which makes development of timberland on the Exit 1 corridor a priority.
The road is also a Department of Defense limited access roadway. The road leads from I-95 to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and the Navy has to approve developments, roads and anything else that could affect the four-lane, divided highway.