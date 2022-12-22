A special called St. Marys City Council meeting was scheduled Wednesday to discuss Mayor John Morrissey’s veto Monday of a motion to annex an 1,800-acre tract on St. Marys Road east of Interstate 95.

Instead, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa James told the audience that council members have been made aware of additional information by the city attorney without embellishing farther.

