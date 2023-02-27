Honor Flight 2022 2
Frank Williams, who served in Vietnam as an airman, tears up as he hugs those who came to the airport to greet him after the honor flight in 2022.

 The Brunswick News/File

It costs a lot to charter a flight that will carry 75 veterans from the Golden Isles to Washington, D.C., for the annual Honor Flight.

Organizers are still working to raise the more than $107,000 needed to pay for the May 13 flight and are seeking people willing to pay $500 to serve as guardians to accompany veterans during the daylong trip to the nation’s capital.

