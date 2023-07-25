Thomas Zachry recently learned that coming up with a good idea can mean more work than planned.
Zachry is a member of the inaugural Golden Isles Association of Realtors Leadership Academy. He suggested creating a fundraiser of some sort to benefit a tiny home village under construction in Brunswick during a brainstorming session for a community service project.
Since it was his idea, Zachry was tasked with organizing the community service project to benefit the tiny home village.
“We wanted to set the bar high,” he said.
A local business sold a six-seat golf cart for a wholesale price to help with the project. Then, Zachry said the business made major, street-legal modifications to make the vehicle even more appealing.
A total of 350 tickets were sold, each for $100.
Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill drew the winning ticket from a jar at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on July 4. The lucky winner lives in downtown Brunswick and was seen driving the golf cart downtown later in the day Zachry said.
Organizers of the tiny home village for veterans were contacted prior to the drawing to determine their biggest need to finish the project. The response was money. And they got it — more than $20,000.
“It was a surprise to them,” he said. “Their biggest need was funds. They were ecstatic.”