Officials from the Golden Isles Veterans Village explained the project at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting after commissioners tabled a vote to help pay water and sewer lines needed to start building homes at the site.
Lorene Reid, president of the board trying to build 30 tiny homes for homeless veterans, told commissioners the infrastructure, including water and sewer lines, has to be installed before the homes can be built.
The organization had asked for $58,000 from CARES Act funding to help offset the cost of installing the water and sewer lines, with $100,000 coming from a donation to pay the remainder of the cost.
Reid said the project has gotten strong community support from civic organizations, Golden Isles Career Academy, College of Coastal Georgia, the Coastal Georgia Medical Association and veterans organizations.
“The outpouring has been pretty amazing,” Reid said.
Commissioner Julie Martin expressed concerns the veterans village could become a magnet.
Reid said the goal is to help homeless veterans learn to be self sufficient and transition back into society.
In other business, Mayor Cosby Johnson made appointments to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and Glynn County Board of Health.
But his nomination to the Brunswick Downtown Authority drew opposition from commissioners over his nomination of Audrey Gibbons. Commissioner Julie Martin said the city isn’t following the protocol advertised to seek applicants to serve on the authority, and she pointed out that Gibbons never applied to serve on the authority.
“Ms. Gibbons was not included in our packet of information,” she said.
After Martin nominated another applicant, the vote failed 2-3, with Commissioner Johnny Cason voting to support the motion, and Johnson and Commissioners Felicia Harris and Kendra Rolle voting no. After the failed vote, Cason made a motion to defer a decision on filling the authority seat, which was approved unanimously.
City commissioners also approved the purchase of a mini excavator that will be used for ditch mowing and maintenance, as well as for pipe replacement. City engineer Garrow Alberson said it will cost about $103,000 for the excavator, which will replace a 15-year-old piece of equipment that does not have the capabilities of the new one. Funding is through a Georgia Municipal Association lease purchase program.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a small, compact tractor for $30,761 that will be used for sidewalk maintenance and debris pickup. The existing tractor is more than 20 years old and needs replacing
The purchase of a new bucket truck for tree trimming was approved at a cost of $192,850, with funding coming from a five-year GMA lease purchase loan program.
Johnson added three agenda items at the beginning of the meeting to hire consultants for the upcoming Local Option Sales Tax and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax negotiations with Glynn County, a strategic state consultant and a consultant to help improve audio and visual capabilities for meetings at Old City Hall.
Commissioners approved the first two, but balked at hiring an audio visual consultant who would also work on improving the bad acoustics at Old City Hall where commission meetings are held, and improvements in the camera used to broadcast city meetings.
A proposed short-term rental ordinance was also put on hold after city officials agreed to hold an internal meeting to discuss possible changes. One goal is to have uniformity with the county’s ordinance.
Part of the discussion revolved around whether compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act would be required. City Attorney Brian Corry said there are currently no laws in Georgia requiring short term rentals to be in compliance with the ADA.