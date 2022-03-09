Golden Isles Veterans Village, Inc., is now the official and proud owner of the property that will soon house the community’s homeless veterans.
The organization closed on the property Feb. 23, an important step forward in creating a village of 30 tiny homes and a community center where unsheltered veterans will also receive wrap-around services meant to help reintegrate them into society.
The .99 acre site is located at the corner of G Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The property, purchased from CMK Enterprises, LLC, was owned by former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey.
“Cornell Harvey was really involved in this from the very beginning,” said Lorene Reid, president of the Veterans Village. “He was passionate about the property and making that available to the organization.”
Funding to purchase the property was donated by Nine Line Foundation.
The village board also hopes to purchase other properties on the block, some of which are vacant and in poor condition. Records show that some owners live out of state, Reid said.
“We’ve reached out several times to what we have on record for the owners, and they’ve not responded,” she said. “We’re going to be looking to get some help on purchasing those pieces as well.”
Now that the property is purchased, the project’s leaders will more fully turn their attention toward getting the infrastructure in place that is needed before the homes are brought to the site.
The village has put out formal bids to construction companies that will install underground water and sewer utilities. Concrete will later be laid on the property.
Twenty homes are being built now in Townsend through a partnership with South Newport Baptist Church. Ten more will be shipped from Illinois, where students are constructing them as they learn geometry through building construction.
Those units will be ADA-compliant, Reid said, and are set to be delivered by the first week of May.
Once the homes are brought to Brunswick and inspected by the city, interior construction work on each house will begin.
A community center is being built in Illinois and will be shipped in separate sections to be assembled on the Brunswick property.
The Veterans Village also plans to launch an organized fundraising effort later this year starting with a dinner on June 18. It will be followed by a golf tournament in November and a bicycle ride and motorcycle ride.
The next opportunity for volunteers to help build the homes in Townsend will be March 15 at the South Newport Baptist Church.
“This has got to be a community project,” Reid said. “Veterans should not be homeless, and we really, truly are dedicated to the whole purpose of making their lives better.”
To donate or learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit the project’s Facebook page or website, www.goldenislesveteransvillage.org.
Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 1884, Brunswick GA 31521-1884.