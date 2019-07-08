David Whitmer, new director of the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, will attend an upcoming VA town hall meeting in Brunswick to introduce himself and to explain plans to improve health care for veterans.
The meeting, scheduled at 6 p.m. on July 19 at the American Legion Post 9, will be the first town hall for area veterans in about three years, said Bennie Williams, post commander and senior vice commander of the 8th American Legion district.
Health care will be among the subjects discussed at the town hall, including a new federal law called the Mission Act that enables veterans to go to an outside network for some of their health care needs if they can’t get a timely appointment to a VA hospital.
“We will be addressing the Mission Act that was recently signed into law by President Trump,” Williams said. “This act is an improvement over the Choice program for access to private health care.”
Other VA officials will be on hand to answer questions and to help veterans prepare claims.
Whitmer will explain his past success at other VA centers and his plans to improve services at the Dublin facility, where many local veterans travel for their medical needs.
The medical center is opening a new outpatient mental health clinic, about 25,000 square feet large, to enable the hospital to serve more veterans and serve them more quickly.
Whitmer plans to meet with veterans groups across the state to get their input to determine the best ways to improve services.
Williams said he expects a good turnout to the meeting, which is open to the public.
American Legion Post 9 is located at 4470 U.S. 17 North in Brunswick.