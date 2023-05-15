The 67 veterans who took Saturday’s honor flight to Washington, D.C., thought the excitement was over when they touched down back home at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
When they came off the charter flight at 10 p.m., they were greeted with a thunderously grateful crowd of hundreds as they and their escorts walked through the terminal.
Stephen Hart, who served as a combat medic, said he didn’t get a welcome home from Vietnam, but “I sure got one tonight.”
Former Wayne County Sheriff John Carter, who served with the 1st Cavalry Division, took the flight with the brothers, Joseph “Corky” Carter and James Carter, both of whom were in the Air Force in Vietnam. Carter was beaming as he said he was surprised by the welcome after walking between the rows of people waving flags with one hand and reaching with the other to shake his hand.
“How in the world they kept this a secret is beyond me,’’ Carter said.
The first Vietnam veteran off the plane, Navy veteran Donald Sears, was wheeled through the throng by his escort Evan Fountain. When he passed under the sabers held overhead by the Glynn Academy U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC, Sears saluted the young cadets. As he exited the terminal, he returned the salutes of eight U.S. Coast Guard personnel from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. It was repeated for every veteran.
“That was my seventh flight,’’ said guardian leader James Vivenzio. “It never gets old. It never gets routine. It brings you to tears.”
Vivenzio recalled several flights when he and the veteran he escorted were both crying as they went through the terminal.
“It’s phenomenal. It’s gratifying,’’ he said.
Unlike past years, Vivenzio got off the plane first so he could witness the reception, and what he saw was veterans shaking their heads in disbelief.
If anyone came without a flag, they were supplied one. Wayne Knox wore his in red-white-and-blue stripes from head to toe that he has donned to greet every returning flight.
The flight was to have returned at least an hour earlier, but it departed Brunswick hours late because of issues with the charter company. As a result, Vivenzio said, they missed seeing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington National Cemetery.
It was nonetheless a very successful trip, and he said he would not be surprised if some of the able-bodied veterans return as guardians on a future flight.