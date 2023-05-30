Veterans remembered during Wear Blue run

The names of about 30 who died in service were remembered on Memorial Day in the inaugural Wear Blue: Run to Remember 5-kilometer run and 1-mile walk on the St. Simons Island beach.
Each of the runners and walkers wore the name and rank of a service member, most with KIA for killed in action, and the dates of their deaths.
The runs were held around the nation in which participants took “purposeful steps” to honor those who sacrificed their lives, according to the organization’s website.
The St. Simons observance began on the beach at the former Coast Guard station and headed south along a course marked with American flags. The walkers turned back at the King & Prince and the runners turned back at the pier to get their distances in.
Husband and wife Tom and Tracy LaRosa organized the run/walk. Before the start, the participants formed a circle and read the names of those who died.
Tom LaRosa read a prayer in which he said, “They served and they fought and they died so that we might be free.”
Organizers plan to hold the event each Memorial Day.