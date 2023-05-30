The names of about 30 who died in service were remembered on Memorial Day in the inaugural Wear Blue: Run to Remember 5-kilometer run and 1-mile walk on the St. Simons Island beach.

Each of the runners and walkers wore the name and rank of a service member, most with KIA for killed in action, and the dates of their deaths.

Veterans remembered during Wear Blue run

