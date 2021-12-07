The attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago today stunned the nation, even though the warning signs were there.
Bennie Williams, commander of American Legion Post No. 9, said history since the sneak attack that claimed the lives of more than 2,300 has shown the nation has learned little.
“In 1941 we were not prepared,” he said. “We knew about Japan. We didn’t learn anything.”
The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks show the nation’s leaders aren’t paying attention to history. They let the military get too small and it was unprepared for acts of terrorism. He described the United States as a “reactionary” nation.
“We reacted to the 911 attacks,” he said. “It’s a repeat process. It’s frustrating.”
While there were parades welcoming World War II veterans home, most veterans did not get a chance to participate in the celebrations and they returned home with little recognition. The same thing happened after Vietnam and it continues with those serving in the Middle East, he said.
“Here we are in 2021 and we are bringing home troops in the same sloppy fashion,” he said. “Soldiers are getting out of the service because of leadership. We don’t learn our lessons. We have to learn from these things or we will have to learn them again.”
Williams said he plans to spend part of the day reflecting on those killed during the surprise attack.
“I’m going to take a few minutes to remember those who gave up their dreams, their futures, their lives,” he said. “I’m going to take time to remember the sacrifices made.”
Patsey Schreiber, state junior vice commander of the state VFW, said the lessons learned from the attack are still relevant today.
“The main lesson is to never let your guard down and trust no one,” she said.
That lesson is more relevant nowadays with threats from outside and within our nation’s borders, she said.
“As a veteran, I never thought I’d worry about the way I’d be treated,” she said.
Schreiber said Pearl Harbor Day is “the most important day in the world” that she commemorates with her family every year.
“It’s a very solemn day,” she said.
Retired Navy Senior Chief Keith Post said he reenlisted in Hawaii at the USS Arizona memorial, where 1,177 sailors lie in the sunken battleship. He said it as memorable because of the significance it has in military history.
“It’s a tough day for me with a lot of reflection,” he said. “They were the greatest generation.”