Veterans park open to the public

Just in time for the lifting of a statewide stay-at-home order, Glynn County announced that the new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick is open for public enjoyment.
“It is complete, people can go out and enjoy it,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning.
The park, located at the corner of Newcastle and J streets, is one of many Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects. It’s been under construction since August 2019, following a lengthy design process involving several local veterans and veterans groups.
“Every time I go, it just looks better,” Browning said. “We don’t have anything like it in Glynn County.”
Restrictions on social gatherings due to COVID-19 are still in effect, however. Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned and unrelated residents must keep a distance of six feet from one another.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, county commissioners and the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles had been planning dedication and Memorial Day ceremonies to formally open the park.
“We would also like people to know we are going to do an official dedication of the park in the future, once the social distancing requirements are lifted,” Browning said.
“Because of public health concerns, we can’t do that yet. (Gov. Brian Kemp is) in the driver’s seat on these things.”
The county is working around many of the same restrictions as the public, Browning said, so any gathering at the park is unlikely until Memorial Day or later.
“Hopefully it doesn’t sound like excuses to the public, but it’s what we’ve got to deal with,” Browning said.
Covers on the seven black granite monuments making up the veterans memorial were recently removed by someone who just couldn’t wait to see them, Browning said, and the county has no plans to cover them back up.
The county originally planned to wait until the dedication ceremony to formally uncover the stones.
The park is nearly 100 percent complete, said Public Works Director Dave Austin. All that’s left is to paint lines in the parking areas and some administrative formalities, he said.