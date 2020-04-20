Dedication and Memorial Day ceremonies for the county’s brand new veterans memorial park may be on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m extremely concerned about it right now,” said Bennie Williams, chair of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles. “There’s been some discussion of moving (the Memorial Day ceremony) back a week or two if we have to.”
Each year, the veterans council organizes a Memorial Day ceremony in Brunswick. It is working under the assumption it will be able to hold the ceremony, but in truth, Williams said he doesn’t know.
“My hope is that we’ll be able to still have it five weeks out,” Williams said. “The veterans council is still working as if we’re going to be able to do it. If the clock runs fast enough, we’ll be able to do it.”
According to Public Works Director Dave Austin, the park is essentially complete. All that remains is to paint stripes in the parking lot and tie off a few administrative loose ends, both of which will be finished before the planned opening.
A special dedication ceremony for the seven monument stones would have been — and may still be, depending on how much longer restrictions on gatherings remain in place — the county’s grand unveiling of the park to the community.
Its construction was funded mostly with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue.
“Our problem is we got to get this shelter-in-place order behind us and don’t have to do this social distancing,” said Mike Browning, chairman of the Glynn County Commission. “It would take a lot of room if you’ve got to keep six feet apart.”
A set of guidelines issued by the federal government for state governors would have them gradually lift restrictions, including those on public gatherings, in phases.
Progress to the next phase would be dependent on the spread of the virus, with President Donald Trump advising governors to wait until the state or a specific region has seen the number of COVID-19 cases decline for two weeks.
If the state manages to get a handle on the disease right away, it could enter the second phase of the guidelines. In that case, citizens would no longer be advised to avoid public spaces but gatherings would be limited to 50 people.
“It’s going to come close. We normally draw about 100 to 110 people for Memorial Day. This year, based on the virus, that might be too many,” Williams said.
Browning is not confident the public would be willing to turn out to a large gathering so soon.
“We’re very, very sensitive to the frame of mind the public is in, and we’re promoting social distancing, personal hygiene, only going out if it’s essential,” Browning said. “We have a feeling that a lot of the public will not be willing to come out to a public event.”
He believes both the dedication and Memorial Day ceremonies will be major public events, and that holding them too early would exclude anyone worried about catching the virus.
“The park’s going to be ready. The question is, when is the public going to ready?” Browning said. “We don’t have an answer to that right now.’
For now, the organizers of both ceremonies are in a state of “hurry up and wait.”
“I just hope everyone will stay safe and take care of themselves,” Williams said.