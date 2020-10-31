A new park in downtown Brunswick built to honor U.S. Military veterans turned out “just fine” by Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman’s standards.
“It’s been a long road, and I’m tickled to death the way it turned out,” Coleman said Friday. “It’s materialized as one of the finest memorial parks in the area, even in the Southeast.”
The park, sandwiched between I and J streets at Newcastle Street, is one of many projects funded by the temporary 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016. Construction started in August 2019 following a lengthy design process involving several local veterans and veterans groups. It wrapped up in May.
The COVID-19 outbreak braked a dedication celebration originally planned for April and a subsequent promised ceremony on Memorial Day.
“We certainly had to make arrangements around the coronavirus situation,” Coleman said.
Hoping to make up for lost time, the county has scheduled a dedication ceremony for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
While opened to the public several months ago, the seven black granite monuments will be officially unveiled during Wednesday’s ceremony. Retired veterans from each of branch of the service will uncover monuments to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine.
An unidentified Gold Star Family has the honor of revealing the centerpiece, which memorializes all Glynn County citizens who lost their lives in combat since World War I.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is the keynote speaker and Commission Chairman Mike Browning, a veteran himself, will act as the master of ceremonies.
Music will be provided by Glynn Academy’s Wind Symphony. Members of the Glynn Academy Marine Corps and Brunswick High School Navy JROTC programs will serve as color guards.
“It all began in earnest in 2015,” Browning said of the park’s development.
County officials began laying the groundwork for the memorial site with a committee made up of veterans and veteran advocates that was co-chaired by Browning and Coleman.
“It has not been a walk in the park, believe me,” Coleman said.
After The News reported on plans to build the park, the owner of a granite monument company called Coleman, who looked at samples of the company’s work.
“Didn’t know it at the time, but she educated me quite a bit on that,” Coleman said. “Black marble, you can’t get it in the United States. We had to import it, I think from Venezuela.”
Estimates based on the committee’s designs came in well over budget at roughly $1.94 million. Some $1.5 million in SPLOST money had been allotted to the project.
Coleman said he is glad the commission voted to move ahead with the plans, especially its decision to use the more costly and striking black granite.
“It really stands out,” Coleman said.
Browning had no complaints about the park either, thanking the citizens of Glynn County for voting in SPLOST 2016 and adding that “it just shows how great of a community we are.”
“I don’t want it to sound like it’s a selfish thing, but because I am a veteran I understand the sacrifice others make for our freedom,” Browning said. “It’s never been lost on me in the years I’ve been out of the service.”
Due to the pandemic, gatherings are limited unless participants keep six feet from others outside their family or household, but the park has plenty of room, he added.
“It looks like the weather is going to be beautiful, and we welcome everyone to come out,” Browning said. “It is their park. While it’s a veterans memorial park, it’s just a good park.”