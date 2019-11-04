Some features of Glynn County’s new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick are beginning to take shape.
“All of the drainage has been installed. They’re putting the wall in for the bioswale, and they’ve started some fo the footers for the granite rubble walls,” said David DeLoach, Public Works field engineering division manager.
“They seem to be on schedule now,” DeLoach said.
Coming up soon, he said the contractor will start grading the main park area and laying concrete for sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Funding for the project is coming from the $72.5 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016, which was approved by voters at the ballot box during the 2016 presidential election.
Glynn County commissioners set aside $1.5 million for the project, but the actual cost came in well over that. Designs for the park were estimated to cost around $1.94 million.
Much of the difference came from a lack of detail in the original plans, according to county officials.
In June, Public Works Director Dave Austin explained to the county’s finance committee that the original plans had been drawn up years before, in advance of the SPLOST 2016 vote.
There was very little architectural detail, but the $1.5 million estimate was based on the original plans.
When architecture firm TSW came back with its professional plans and an estimate of $1.7 million, he said that seemed high at the time, but that the bids on the park contract were much higher.
“We thought that number might have been high, might have had some Atlanta prices to it. The bids came in, we had three bids. One came in at $2.4 (million), one was $2.6 (million), one was $1.9 (million),” Austin told the committee in June.
In the construction contract, awarded to Altamaha Building Systems of Surrency, the county included a 180-day deadline for completion. Construction began in late August, roughly two months ago.