Veterans memorial park 'a beauty'

For U.S. Army combat veteran Arthur Richardson, Glynn County’s new Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick is “simply beautiful.”
It’s not just the nice landscaping or the striking black granite monuments to the six branches of the U.S. military, but the memories the monuments spark and the emotions the place invokes.
Born and raised in Brunswick, Richardson said he’s familiar with seven names on the tallest granite slab, which memorializes Glynn County residents who lost their lives in the armed forces. Three were his classmates in high school.
“I graduated in 1964. After seven days, we went into the Army,” Richardson, 74, said.
He wasn’t in the first wave of his unit during deployment in Vietnam, but his classmates were. They took heavy losses, he recalled.
“I wasn’t one of the ones who went,” Richardson said. “I was one of the lucky ones.”
He visited the park during and after its construction, but Richardson explained it was of vital importance for him to attend the dedication ceremony. He and a fellow local Vietnam War veteran had planned to go to see a traveling memorial wall, but their plans never panned out and his friend has since passed.
“I was determined not to miss this one,” Richardson said..
Glynn County officials made sure to put on a tasteful display for veterans like Richardson, County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said during his address to Wednesday morning’s crowd of a few hundred people.
All branches of the service — U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine — got their due as veterans from each unveiled the memorial stone slabs.
The Navy depends on the Merchant Marines during wartime, calling upon it to deliver troops and military supplies. Its officers can be commissioned by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Bobby Miller, a member of a Gold Star Family, uncovered the seventh, engraved with the names of all known Glynn County residents who died in the service. Miller’s uncle, DeWitt T. Greene, was killed in 1944 when the bomber in which he was serving as tail gunner crashed in the Solomon Islands.
Miller stood in for James Holland, who could not attend due to health issues. His son, the late U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Holland, was killed in action in the War on Terror.
“I ask you, is this not a fitting tribute to those who served in the military and gave their lives in service of this country? I say yes,” Browning said.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, re-elected to represent Georgia’s First Congressional District on Tuesday, delivered the keynote address.
Carter paid tribute to the veterans the park memorializes and the higher concept of freedom. He told a series of anecdotes in which he was reminded during everyday activities of the sacrifices veterans have made to preserve freedoms of expression, religion, assembly and right to vote.
He said while it’s important to remember the towering figures like World War II generals Douglas MacArthur and George Patton and past President Dwight D. Eisenhower, it’s also important to remember that those in the community were equally essential to protecting the country.
“Many veterans are our neighbors,” Carter said. “They did it not for glory and especially not for riches, but out of love for our country.”
Veterans attending the dedication were largely appreciative of the ceremony. Members of the six branches got a chance to be publicly recognized, a significant act to retired U.S. Air Force Col. Joe Malibasa.
“The Coasties got the recognition they deserve,” said Malibasa, 81, referring to the U.S. Coast Guard. “They were off the coast of Vietnam with us.”
During his time in the Air Force, Malibasa said he worked with nearly all branches of the armed forces and became one of the few USAF officers to receive a Presidential Unit Citation from the U.S. Marine Corps.
He enjoyed seeing all branches given equal places of honor.
“You know, in the military, it’s all kind of a big community,” Malibasa said.
The park is simply named the Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park. Browning said he hopes it stays that way, but county Commissioner Bob Coleman said he’s already submitted the name of a figure in the community to name it after.
Coleman is not ready to publicly release his suggestion.
The local county government has an established process for naming parks and landmarks after people, which ends with a vote of the county commission.