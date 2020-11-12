Veterans honored in Kingsland

Hundreds of people lined the parade route in downtown Kingsland for the annual Veterans Day celebration Wednesday despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
They cheered loudly, most without masks, as the floats carrying veterans from different eras passed by, followed by Junior ROTC students from Camden County High School and different youth groups.
After the parade, the crowd gathered at the veterans park in downtown Kingsland where a ceremony has held to commemorate veterans who served to preserve our nation’s freedom.
Ben Atkinson, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8385, said all Americans owe a debt to those who have served in the military.
“They were ordinary Americans doing extraordinary service,” he said. “Every American is a beneficiary of their service.”
Keynote speaker Sean Farrell explained the history of Veterans Day, which was originally called Armistice Day after the end of World War I in what was “the war to end all wars.” Except, WWI, did not stop the end of future wars despite the horrific losses on both sides during the conflict.
In 1954, after the end of the Korean War, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to honor those who have served this nation throughout history, Farrell said.
“These men and women were ordinary people until their heard their call to duty,” he said. “Veterans have given us security and freedom. God bless our veterans and God bless America.”