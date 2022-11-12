Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.
Veterans have served in the European theater, the jungles of Asia, the deserts of the Middle East, the mountains of Afghanistan, and in Bohner’s business, patrolling the world’s oceans.
Regardless of where they served or the branch they served in, Bohner said they are “part of an unbroken chain of patriots who have served this county with honor.”
“Today we gather once more to salute every patriot who has ever proudly worn the uniform of the United States of America,” he said.
Towns and cities across the nation commemorate Veterans Day to show appreciation to their service, he said.
“It is right that we do so, but our tributes will ring hollow if we stop there,” he said. “If tomorrow, after the parades and the ceremonies, we roll up the banners and sweep the streets and go back to our daily lives, forgetting the bond between the service of our veterans and our obligations as citizens, then we will be doing a profound disservice to our veterans and to the very cause for which they served.”
The day is not only to express gratitude for what veterans have done, but it is also a reminder of all they still have to give the nation and our duty to them, he said.
In recent years, more than one million men and women in uniform, many veterans of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, have completed military service and have returned to civilian life, he said.
“Each year, at least another 200,000 do the same,” he said. “Our 9/11 generation of veterans have joined the ranks of those who have come before, including many of you, our veterans of Korea, Vietnam and Cold War.”
Tributes toward veterans will “ring hollow” if they don’t get the care they have earned and deserve.
“Our tributes today will also ring hollow if we don’t provide our veterans with the jobs and opportunities that they need when they come home,” Bohner said.
He pointed out that less than 1% of all Americans have served in the military and the other 99% “don’t always see and appreciate the incredible skills and assets that our veterans can offer.”
“On this Veterans Day, here’s what I want every American to know: our veterans are some of the most talented, driven, capable people on Earth,” he said.
Veterans have learned to lead in life and death situations, they’ve mastered cutting-edge technologies, they are capable of managing large-scale projects, they understand teamwork, and they get things done, he said.
“They are qualified,” he said. “And America needs people who know how to get things done.”
Veterans may have put away their uniforms, but they are not done serving, he said.
“And that includes our wounded warriors who want to serve their country again,” he said. “They’re exactly the kind of people we need. That’s why more and more companies are hiring veterans — not out of charity but because they know it’s good for business.”
Bohner said his message is simple: hire a veteran if you want to get the job done.
“If you’re a business that needs team players who know how to lead and execute an idea, hire a veteran,” he said. “If you’re a school system that needs dedicated, passionate teachers, hire a veteran. If you’re a non profit that needs leaders who have been tested and can follow through on a vision, hire a veteran. Every sector, every industry, every community can benefit from the incredible talents of our veterans.”
David Worthen, commander of VFW Post 8385 in Kingsland, where the ceremony was held, told the audience the VFW helped change his life at a time when he was struggling. He said Americans have reaped the benefits of the selflessness of veterans.
“Veterans have assured America remains the land of the free,” he said. “I’m here to serve my veterans and will continue to serve until the day I die.”
He said all veterans deserve thanks even if they never served in combat because they understood the risk when they signed their enlistment papers.
Patsey Schreiber, vice commander of the Georgia VFW, said she saw the past, present and future in the audience. She acknowledged the Vietnam veterans in the audience to thank them for their service.
“I can’t thank you enough, welcome home,” she said. “I’ll say it until my last breath.”
Schreiber said she felt lost and without purpose when she left the Navy after 27 years, but the VFW has given her a reason to continue to serve.
“God had a purpose for me and it was to take care of veterans,” she said. “It’s because of the men and women in this room that I’m in this position.”
The ceremony ended with special recognition to Walt Peters, who served three tours of duty in Vietnam. Exposure to Agent Orange has left him blind but not without purpose.
He is president of the American Braille Flag Project and his goal is to get a brass braille American flag in every VA hospital in the nation. He has less than 90 to go and plans to bring the flags, with the Pledge of Allegiance written in braille on the brass flags, to the remainder of the hospitals before he dies.