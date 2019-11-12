Veterans honored at ceremony

Citizens of all stripes came together Monday at the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles’ Veterans Day ceremony to recognize veterans of the U.S. Military.
Bennie Williams, U.S. Air Force veteran and chairman of the veterans council, kicked off the ceremony in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island following the Veterans Day parade on Mallery Street.
“Less than one percent of Americans serve in the armed forces,” Williams said. “That means 99 people are being protected by one service member. They are very special people.”
First among those speaking during the ceremony was Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, also a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He said that Veterans Day is a big way to show thanks to veterans, but there are a lot of smaller ways that are equally appreciated.
“What veterans love to hear are those five words, ‘Thank you for your service.’ Believe it or not, it really means a lot,” Harvey said.
Peter Murphy, District 2 Glynn County Commissioner, told a story about someone he met during his time in the U.S. Navy working at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan.
There he worked with a fellow doctor-in-training, Bill Shankel, whose plane was shot down over North Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Murphy said Shankel subsequently spent years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi.
Given what he’d been through, Murphy said it showed amazing strength that Shankel chose to devote his life to helping others.
“Having been able to serve with men and women like him makes me proud to call myself a veteran,” Murphy said.
State Rep. Don Hogan, a veteran of the U.S. Army, thanked all veterans for their sacrifice in preserving American freedom.
“Our veterans have stood up to some of the most evil people in the world. Hitler, Osama bin Laden, and we thank you for your service,” Hogan said.
Hogan’s fellow state Rep. Jeff Jones asked the crowd to join in on an effort to help local homeless veterans.
Working with the local homeless coalition and the veterans council, Jones said his office hopes to identify all local homeless veterans to ensure they get the services they deserve.
He encouraged anyone who may know a homeless veteran to contact his office in Atlanta at 404-656-0178.
Williams gave some supporting information, stating that the Golden Isles is home to around 7,000 veterans, and of those more than 400 are estimated to be homeless.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter told attendees about the everyday things that remind him to be thankful for American veterans.
Recently, he was out of town and looking for a church at which to attend Sunday service and thought of the veterans who made it possible, as he did when he was in line to vote in Georgia’s municipal elections, held last week.
“Then I remembered that it was a veteran who protected our freedom of religion, to worship how and where we want to worship,” Carter said. “Then I remembered it was a veteran who protected my right to vote, to choose my elected officials.”
Following the elected officials, Williams introduced the guest speaker, Col. Mike Adams, chief of staff of the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division based in Fort Stewart.
Noting his own accent, he admitted that he was “not from around here.” Born and raised in Massachusetts, Adams said he has nevertheless developed a strong affinity for Georgia and his own 3rd Infantry Division.
He gave a brief history of the 3rd Infantry Division’s motto — “Nous Resterons La,” which translates to “We shall remain here” — and nickname, The Rock of Marne. Both go back to World War I, Adams said, specifically the Second Battle of the Marne in 1918 when the division held strong under German assault at the Marne River in France.
As chief of staff, he gets to meet many of the army’s recruits. In 2019, he sees more and more young men and women who were born after Sept. 11 into “a world in perpetual conflict.” Despite that, they still sign-on, which he sees as a sign of bravery to match that of previous generations.
“We want to make you proud because we’re damn proud of you,” Adams said to the veterans in the crowd.
Also at the ceremony, the veterans council presented the Veteran of the Year Award and the Outstanding Community Service Award to U.S. Air Force veterans Steve Hinson and Mark Beaudry, respectively.
Hinson was recognized for his volunteer work with First Baptist Church Brunswick, American Legion Post 9, Honor Flight of Coastal Georgia, the Boy Scouts of America, Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of Confederate Veterans, among others, and his efforts to help those applying for similar groups with genealogy research.
Since 2015, Mark Beaudry has volunteered with several local events, including Honor Flight of Coastal Georgia’s annual trip to Washington, D.C. By 2017, Beaudry was named the vice president and flight leader of Honor Flight, serving in the roles until June.
Before Williams closed out the ceremony with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” he asked Carter to give a few more words
“Every day is Veterans Day. God bless you and God bless America,” Carter said.