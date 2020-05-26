Veterans group lays wreath on grave at Christ Church

With most events canceled because of the coronavirus, a St. Simons veterans organization still carried out a Memorial Day tradition in placing a wreath at the Christ Church grave of an early commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
VFW Post 4092 Commander Buck Bennett and Senior Vice Commander Joe Perry placed the red-white-and-blue wreath at the graves of Tillinghast L’Hommedieu Huston and his wife, Lena Belle Glathart, in a brief morning ceremony.
Huston served as an Army officer in two foreign wars, the Spanish American War and World War I, but is best known for his co-ownership of the New York Yankees from 1915 until 1922 when he sold his share to his partner, Jacob Ruppert, for $1.25 million.
Huston served as a captain in the 16th Regiment of Engineers (Railway) in Cuba during the Spanish-American War and commanded the regiment in France in 1917 and 1918 when he was promoted to colonel.
Post 4092 normally has a small contingent at the ceremony. This year it included Chaplain Buddy Jones, who said a prayer, past Commander Wes Currier, Jr. Vice Commander David Boland and Quartermaster Bob Morrison, but veterans from another post joined them this year.
Post 7764 Commander Ronnie McCall and Quartermaster Ronnie Thomas got up before sunrise to drive from Reidsville to St. Simons, “Just to be part of it,’’ McCall said.
Thomas heard of the wreath-laying recently and began researching Huston.
Deciding “we were free this morning,’’ the pair made the drive and were there for the ceremony that was over by 9 a.m.
Born in 1867 in Buffalo, Huston was the eighth national commander of the VFW 1922-1923 while a member of a New York post.
After selling the Yankees, he retired to Butler Island Plantation in Darien and died there on March 29, 1939.