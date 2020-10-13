The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers of some upcoming veterans events to modify their plans.
The Veterans Council of the Golden Isles will observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, but the traditional parade will not be held.
Instead, all activities will be outdoors starting at 11 a.m. at the Casino in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
Bennie Williams, chairman of the local veterans council, said the guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Michael Antonio, commandant of the Glynn County Marine Corps JROTC.
Cadets will assist with the color guard, escort services and the distribution of programs.
“We will be observing the governor’s orders with sanitization stations, hand wipes, distancing and the availability of masks,” he said.
The hour-long ceremony will also recognize a local veteran with a plaque as Veteran of the Year. The program will include patriotic music and recognize veterans who are in attendance.
Organizers of the annual World War II submarine veterans ceremony at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay are still trying to determine the best way to hold the event this year, said Scott Bassett, a public affairs officer on base. The way the ceremony, which typically attracts hundreds of veterans from across the nation, is held will be determined based on the health restrictions in place.
The ceremony is usually held the first Friday of November.
“We’re trying to do something,” Bassett said.
It’s likely the event will be held virtually and posted on Facebook or other social media because of the age of the veterans who will be honored at the ceremony.
That’s not the case in Kingsland, where a traditional Veterans Day event is planned, complete with a parade starting at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at the veterans memorial downtown.